Team India dominated the day 2 of the fifth Test against England and gained the upper hand in the contest at stumps as after posting 416 in their first innings, they reduced the hosts to 84/5 in Birmingham. The visitors will aim to continue their dominance on day 3 of the Edgbaston Test. However, they will have to pray to weather gods to be fair to them.

Notably, the rain gods have been relentless in the ongoing Test match in Birmingham. On the first day, a lengthy rain delay meant that the play of almost an hour and a half was lost and 73 overs of play was possible, however, it became worse on the second day, which saw multiple interruptions because of rain due to which almost 90-100 minutes of the play were lost.

English weather is always challenging to predict in the summer season and there are chances of rain even on day 3 of the Test (July 3). According to AccuWeather, the general forecast for the day predicts showers in the morning with a blend of sun and clouds for the rest of the day. The rain may clear before the first ball is bowled, however, a couple of further rain interruptions are predicted in the day and it could be a stop-start day again.

The maximum temperature on Sunday will be 19 degree Celsius and the minimum 11 degree Celsius, while the cloud cover in Birmingham will be 69 percent with a 13 percent probability of thunderstorms. The humidity in the morning will be 71 percent which will fall to 58 percent in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, India took an edge on the rain-truncated Day 2 of the fifth and final Test in Birmingham with captain Jasprit Bumrah leading the attack to take three of five wickets of hosts after a power-packed batting performance.

England was left struggling at 84/5 at the end of the final session.

At the end of the day, England's score in their first innings read 84/5, with Jonny Bairstow (12*) and Ben Stokes (0*) standing at the crease. India were bowled out for 416 earlier in the day.