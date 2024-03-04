trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2727300
INDIA VS ENGLAND 5TH TEST

Dharamshala's Final Test: Will Weather And Pitch Conditions Tip The Scales For England?

The climate in Dharamshala differs significantly from the rest of the tour. With temperatures ranging from 3 to 15 degrees Celsius and occasional rainfall, players must brace themselves for chilly conditions throughout the match.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 02:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
As cricket enthusiasts gear up for the fifth and final Test match between India and England, all eyes are on the picturesque setting of Dharamshala. This serene venue, known for its cold temperatures and high altitude, promises an intriguing battle between bat and ball amidst unique climatic conditions. Dharamshala's solitary Test match history dates back to Australia's 2017 tour of India. Spin dominated proceedings, but seamers also found success, hinting at a balanced pitch awaiting the players.

Climate Forecast

The climate in Dharamshala differs significantly from the rest of the tour. With temperatures ranging from 3 to 15 degrees Celsius and occasional rainfall, players must brace themselves for chilly conditions throughout the match. The high altitude of 1,317 meters above sea level could quicken the ball's pace, favoring fast bowlers.

Recent Domestic Games and Pitch Analysis

Recent Ranji Trophy fixtures at Dharamshala suggest seamers might enjoy more assistance compared to spinners. The pitch conditions, resembling those in England, could lead both teams to reconsider their playing elevens, favoring seam-heavy line-ups.

Team Strategies and Player Selections

With England possibly opting for three seamers, including the likes of Gus Atkinson, and India contemplating Jasprit Bumrah's return alongside a seam-heavy attack, the final Test promises intriguing team compositions.

Weather Updates and Potential Impact on Play

The latest weather updates hint at rain and even snowfall, posing a significant challenge for players and officials. The initial days might witness overcast conditions, raising the probability of interruptions and forcing players to adapt to moisture-laden pitches, akin to those in England during summer.

