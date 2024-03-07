Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav combined to help India pick the second English wicket just before lunch on first day of the fifth and last Test in Dharamsala. In the last over before the lunch break, Kuldeep got the ball in hand and provided India with the second breakthrough in the second innings. But Jurel had a major role to play in effecting that dismissal as he directed the left-arm wrist spinner rightly to bowl the wicket-taking delivery. It was the right-handed batter Ollie Pope who became victim to the brilliance of Kuldeep and Jurel.

What happened before Pope dismissal?

In the last half an hour of the morning session on Day 1, Crawley began to attack with flurry of fours and sixes against Ashwin and Kuldeep. In the last over before lunch, Pope decided to attack Kuldeep as well. Dominating the proceedings is a part of Bazball style of cricket and this is exactly what Pope decided to do. He took on Kuldeep and stepped down to clear the long on ropes. But just before this ball, keeper Jurel had predicted Pope's next move. He had communicated in hindi to Kuldeep that Pope was going to do something different as previous two deliveries were dot. Jurel, in fact, specifically told Kuldeep that Pope was now going to go down the ground.

Kuldeep listened to the insights and applied is brains. He pitched the the ball on middle and off and turn it away from Pope. The batter thought it would come in. It was a googly. Pope carried on with his shot, missed it, while Jurel collected the ball with a sense of calmness and then dislodged the bails.

Watch the dismissal of Pope below:

England will be very disappointed at Pope's approach to playing spin. And good on Jurel to call the fact that he was likely to jump out. And for us, in the commentary box, reminder that it is always good practice to keep the stump mic up. March 7, 2024

DHRUV JUREL - THE STAR. _



He told Kuldeep Yadav 'He will step out and next ball he stumped Pope' - Dhruv Jurel is the future. pic.twitter.com/eD2jEEIw8o — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 7, 2024

But soon Jurel received brickbats for his wrong judgment as one Kuldeep ball hit the bat and pad of Root before it ricocheted off keeper's pads and went up. Sarfaraz caught in by diving towards the keeper. He was sure it was out. Jurel did not think so and Rohit Sharma did not opt to review. An over later, the snickmeter suggested that there was inside edge from the bat. Kuldeep was gutted and disappointed. Jurel too. But nothing could be done.