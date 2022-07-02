NewsCricket
India vs England, 5th Test: Jasprit Bumrah IMPACT! Stuart Broad hit for most runs in an over of Test cricket

Bumrah now has the highest individual score of 31 not out by any debutant captain in the Test while batting at number 10. Earlier the record was held by Bishan Singh Bedi who scored 30 in 1976. 

 

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah claimed the world record for scoring the most runs in a single over of Test cricket as he smashed England pacer Stuart Broad for 35 runs in the 84th over of the first innings of the fifth Test at the Edgbaston, Birmingham on Saturday. Bumrah hit four boundaries and a six against Broad. With this, he broke the 19-year-old record held by West Indies great Brian Lara who scored 28 runs against South African pacer R Peterson at Johannesburg way back in 2003. 

Most runs off an over in Test cricket

35 J Bumrah off S Broad Birmingham 2022 *

28 B Lara off R Peterson Johannesburg 2003

28 G Bailey off J Anderson Perth 2013

28 K Maharaj off J Root Port Elizabeth 2020

On the other hand, Stuart Broad now holds the record of giving the most runs in two international formats, both of which came against Indians. In the 2007 T20, World Cup Yuvraj Singh had smashed Broad for six sixes in an over which is the joint-most runs scored in a T20I game. Now he holds the same record in Test cricket as well. 

