India vs England 5th Test: KL Rahul Ruled Out, Jasprit Bumrah Returns; Check Full Squads

As the cricketing saga between India and England unfolds, the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala beckons with notable developments in Team India's squad. KL Rahul's unfortunate injury sidelines him, while the return of pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah injects anticipation into the series finale. India's middle-order maestro, KL Rahul, finds himself on the sidelines due to a quadriceps injury, marking a poignant twist in the Test series narrative. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirms his absence, stating ongoing monitoring and consultations with specialists in London for optimal management of his condition.

Jasprit Bumrah's Homecoming

In a contrasting turn, the Indian camp receives a boost with the return of Jasprit Bumrah, the quintessential fast bowler, for the series finale. Rested during the fourth Test in Ranchi to manage workload, Bumrah's reentry promises a formidable pace arsenal for Team India, enhancing their prospects in Dharamsala.

Washington Sundar's Interlude

Amidst the squad shuffle, all-rounder Washington Sundar bids temporary adieu to the national side, as he gears up to bolster Tamil Nadu's campaign in the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Mumbai. His imminent return post-domestic commitments underscores the dynamic nature of India's cricketing landscape.

Squad Composition and Dynamics

The revamped India squad for the fifth Test maintains a semblance of continuity, with Rohit Sharma at the helm and Jasprit Bumrah assuming the vice-captaincy role. Notable inclusions such as Devdutt Padikkal hint at strategic adjustments, potentially infusing fresh energy into the lineup.

Rehabilitation and Revival

Mohammed Shami's successful surgery for a persistent heel issue epitomizes the resilience embedded within Team India's ethos. His impending rehabilitation journey symbolizes the relentless pursuit of excellence, underscoring the unwavering commitment of players and support staff alike. India have already taken an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. But a victory in the last Test will hold them in good shape in the World Test Championship points table.

India’s updated squad for the 5th Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep