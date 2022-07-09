NewsCricket
India vs England 5th Test: Police arrest fan after racism allegations at Edgbaston

A number of supporters said on Twitter they had been targeted by racist abuse from other fans at the Birmingham venue on the fourth day of the Test, which England won by seven wickets to draw the series 2-2.

Jul 09, 2022

Birmingham Police said they arrested a man on Friday after allegations of racist behaviour during England's test match against India at Edgbaston came to light earlier this week.

The incident was also highlighted on Twitter by former Yorkshire spinner Azeem Rafiq, whose allegations of institutional racism at the club had rocked English cricket last year.

"A 32-year-old man has been arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence after reports of racist, abusive behaviour at the test match in Birmingham on Monday," Birmingham Police said in a statement. "He remains in custody for questioning."

Meanwhile, Warwickshire said they would deploy undercover spotters for the second Twenty20 between England and India at Edgbaston on Saturday (July 9) to listen out for abusive behaviour and report it for immediate action. It added that there would be an increased police presence at games to handle such incidents swiftly and enable more chances of successful prosecutions.

The club also said that all fans at subsequent matches would be encouraged to report abuse discreetly via the Edgbaston app, adding that anyone found guilty of hate crime will be banned not only from Edgbaston but from all venues under the ECB's jurisdiction.

India won the first T20 of the three-match series by 50 runs and they will aim to seal the series on Saturday.

