India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja completed his third Test century on Day 2 of the fifth Test against England at the Edgbaston, Birmingham on Saturday. With this century Jadeja became the fourth Indian batsman to bat at the number seven position or lower to score two Test centuries in a calendar year. He also entered the list of top five all-rounders to have the best average difference in Test cricket with a minimum of 100 wickets and 2000 runs.

Two Test 100s in a calendar year for India batting 7 or lower

Kapil Dev in 1986

MS Dhoni in 2009

Harbhajan Singh in 2010

Ravindra Jadeja in 2022 *

Reacting to Jadeja's century, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer posted a video meme. In the video, Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty can be seen tackling a group of goons with unique fighting skills. Wasim wrote, "This is how Jadeja tackled the English bowling Well played."

Here are some more reactions to Jadeja's record-breaking century.

This is how Jadeja tackled the English bowling _ Well played @imjadeja __ #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/RICteCQRiO — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 2, 2022

Ravindra Jadeja is among the greats of world cricket. pic.twitter.com/6v8hk4z5jv — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 2, 2022

Ravindra Jadeja in SENA with bat from 2018:



86* at Oval

81 at Sydney

57 at Melbourne

56 at Trend Bridge

Hundred at Edgbaston



Take a bow, Sir Jadeja. pic.twitter.com/AjLJeZ2zP0 July 2, 2022

End of a marvelous Innings from Ravindra Jadeja. He scored 104 runs from 194 balls including 13 fours against England and this innings were India 98/5. Just top class knock from a top class All-rounder. What a player, Take a bow Sir Jadeja. pic.twitter.com/JVuT1b2sYA — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 2, 2022

Ravindra Jadeja - his first Test century away from home, third in tests _ #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/IFVNwU9OAE — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 2, 2022

Remember the Name Sir Ravindra Jadeja __ pic.twitter.com/IjD7jMAG5J — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) July 2, 2022

CENTURY! No 3 for Ravindra Jadeja!



Since 2017, he has stepped up big time and showed why he has three triple tons in FC cricket. You don't get them without having a solid base, so good to see him come through like this as a batter.



Bahoot badiya, Sir @imjadeja! July 2, 2022

Looked at Virat Kohli's reaction when Ravindra Jadeja completed his century at Edgbaston. pic.twitter.com/E7K6KEnnqe — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 2, 2022