India vs England, 5th Test: Wasim Jaffer meme on Ravindra Jadeja's 100 has Netizens laughing, check more reactions

Jadeja also entered the list of top five all-rounders to have the best average difference in Test cricket with a minimum of 100 wickets and 2000 runs. 

Written by - Akash Kharade|Edited by: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 04:40 PM IST

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja completed his third Test century on Day 2 of the fifth Test against England at the Edgbaston, Birmingham on Saturday. With this century Jadeja became the fourth Indian batsman to bat at the number seven position or lower to score two Test centuries in a calendar year. He also entered the list of top five all-rounders to have the best average difference in Test cricket with a minimum of 100 wickets and 2000 runs. 

Two Test 100s in a calendar year for India batting 7 or lower

Kapil Dev in 1986

MS Dhoni in 2009

Harbhajan Singh in 2010

Ravindra Jadeja in 2022 *

Reacting to Jadeja's century, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer posted a video meme. In the video, Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty can be seen tackling a group of goons with unique fighting skills. Wasim wrote, "This is how Jadeja tackled the English bowling Well played."

Here are some more reactions to Jadeja's record-breaking century.

