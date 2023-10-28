Hardik Pandya Injury Update: Team India All-Rounder Likely To Make Comeback In THIS Cricket World Cup 2023 Game, Says Report

Hardik Pandya's road to recovery is progressing steadily. Contrary to initial fears of an ankle ligament tear, it has been revealed that Hardik suffered an ankle ligament damage. This distinction brings a sigh of relief to Indian cricket fans, as the damage is less severe than a full-blown tear, as per the latest update from RevSportz.

Hardik Pandya has resumed the batting and gym session. [RevSportz]



- Great news for Team India.....!!!!! pic.twitter.com/8JF7Zj0zJw — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 28, 2023

Batting Resumes at NCA

The star all-rounder has wasted no time in resuming his training regimen at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore. His journey to full fitness has taken an encouraging turn. After the injury sustained during the India vs. Bangladesh match, Hardik Pandya's first foray back into batting came on Friday. He faced a throwdown specialist without pads, a cautious approach aimed at not rushing his recovery.

Promising Nets Session

On Saturday, Pandya's confidence in his ankle's recovery led to a more substantial nets session. He faced the bowling machine for approximately 20 to 30 minutes, showcasing his resilience. Following his batting session, Hardik Pandya spent around 20 minutes in the gym, emphasizing his commitment to regain full fitness.

Swelling Subsides

A significant point of relief is the reduction in swelling around Hardik's injured ankle. This positive development is a testament to his dedication to the rehabilitation process. The hope is that with continued progress, he will soon be back to his best.

Fitness Test and Bowling Return

Hardik Pandya's return to bowling is expected to happen next week, once he is fresh and fully recovered. As the star all-rounder continues his rehabilitation, the team management is focused on his long-term well-being.

World Cup Participation

Hardik Pandya will miss the upcoming matches against England and Sri Lanka, and there is a possibility he could also sit out the game against South Africa in the Cricket World Cup 2023. However, the silver lining is his potential return to the playing XI in India's final league stage match against the Netherlands.

Semi-Final Entry

The team management has taken a cautious approach to Hardik's return, with a focus on ensuring he is in peak condition for the semi-finals. A senior BCCI official confirmed that if India qualifies for the semi-finals with victories against England and Sri Lanka, Hardik Pandya will make his comeback in the crucial knockout stage.

Team India's Unbeaten Streak

Team India's exceptional performance in the Cricket World Cup 2023, remaining undefeated in all their matches, has provided the luxury of time to manage Hardik's return with care. The upcoming match against England on Sunday, October 29, at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, presents an opportunity for the team to secure their spot in the semi-finals.

The Importance of Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya's role in the Indian cricket team is undeniable, and the team is eager to have him back at his best. As they aim to clinch the ICC World Cup title, his all-round abilities will be instrumental in achieving that goal.

Tailenders Prepare

In Hardik Pandya's absence, India's tailenders are preparing to step up. Bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Shami have been honing their batting skills during practice sessions. The team is aware that they must be prepared for any situation, and the tailenders are embracing the challenge.

Suryakumar Yadav's Opportunity

With Hardik Pandya unavailable, Suryakumar Yadav is expected to continue in the playing XI. Despite an unfortunate run-out against New Zealand, he is likely to retain his place for the upcoming match against England. As India maintains its strong form in the ICC World Cup 2023, the absence of Hardik Pandya creates a unique opportunity for other players to shine. The team is hopeful that he will be back for the semi-finals, ensuring a more formidable Indian side in the knockout stages.