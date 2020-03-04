India vs England, ICC Women's T20 World Cup semi-final: Syndey weather, Syndey Cricket Ground pitch report

India are set to clash with England in the first semi-final of the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Thursday (March 5). England have always remained a tough team to beat for India especially in ICC events and T20Is. Notably, India have faced defeat in five of their last T20Is against England, including the drubbing which the Women In Blue had received at the hands of England in the semi-final of T20 World Cup in 2018.

India are yet to defeat England in a T20 World Cup fixture but this side is full of confidence and it is expected that Women In Blue would finally buck the trend and register a win on Thursday to book a place in the final of the marquee event.

On the other hand, England will be hoping that their openers Amy Jones and Danielle Wyatt live up to their names in the semi-final and their middle-order batswoman Natalie Sciver and captain Heather Knight also join the party as and when needed.

The story for India is little different here as they have been largely dependent on their top three batswoman and in a do-or-die encounter Indian fans must be praying that their misfiring middle-order come to the rescue if the top order fails to provide a solid start.

England will also be deeply concerned about the weather bceause if the match is washed out due to rain, India will reach the final on basis of better performance in the group stages. Notably, there are no reserve days for the semi-finals.

As far as weather is concerned, it is forecast that Sydney will receive heavy rainfall on Thursday. According to weather forecast, the temperature is expected to remain between 22 and 25 degrees Celsius while the humidity would remain around 83%.

The pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground is famous for getting slow as the match progresses, aiding spinners in the second half. With prediction for heavy rain, early moisture might also play an important role in helping the bowlers get some swing. In the second innings spinners will be seen in action and batswoman will have to face a trial by spin.

Squads:

India Women squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shaifali Verma, Jemiah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Veda Krishnamurthy, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

England Women Squad: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight(c), Fran Wilson, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Georgia Elwiss, Lauren Winfield, Kate Cross, Freya Davies