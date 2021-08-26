India vs England LIVE Score 3rd Test Day 2: Kohli and co. look to revive things

India vs England LIVE Score 3rd Test Day 2: After a poor display in the opening day of the third Test in Leeds, Virat Kohli and his boys will look to make ammends and look to bounce back in the contest. Day 2 will resume with batsman Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed kicking-off the action from the overnight score of 120/0, with England having attained a lead of 42 runs. Burns is batting on 52, while his partner is playing on 60.

India were outplayed in both the departments of the game on Day 1 after a magical spell by James Anderson, who finished the innings with three wickets. He provided three crucial breakthroughs in the form of KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, and India captain Virat Kohli as the tourists were bundled up for 78 in their first inning.