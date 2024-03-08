There are very few players in the world who can match Rohit Sharma's excellence as a batter when he is on song. India captain was at his fluent best when he struck a fifty in quick time on Day 1 of the fifth and last Test against England going on at Dharamsala. India finished the day at 135 for 1 with Rohit still going strong at one end alongside Shubman Gill.

England bowlers tried their best to get rid of Rohit but the Hitman was cut to the task. Throughout the series, he has not looked to play over cautiously even with the experienced middle order comprising Virat Kohli, KL Rahul missing. Rohit has not given up his aggressive game. When Mark Wood, one of the fastest bowlers in world cricket right now, bowled a 151 kph, and bounced it to target the batter's body, what did Rohit do? He did not just duck and tried to evade it. Rohit, rathee, in his typical style pulled the ball away for a huge six. The ball sailing over the deep square leg boundary was some sight for the fans.

Watch Rohit Sharma's terrific six off Mark Wood below:

Not to forget, Yashasvi Jaiswal had also smashed a quickfire fifty in the last session of the opening day. Rohit and Yashasvi have set up a good base for the batters to come. Earlier, it was the magic of Kuldeep Yadav and the genius of R Ashwin that caused the downfall of England batting in the first innings. Kuldeep finished with a five-wicket haul while Ashwin grabbed four wickets. Ashwin is playing in his 100th Test while Kuldeep became the quickest Indian to reach 50 Test wickets. He took only 12 matches. Notably, Kuldeep has played these matches in 7 years as poor form, fitness concerns and lack of faith kept him out of the team for a long time.

For England to win this match from here, they must try and get Rohit out in the first hour of Day 2's play. If Rohit gets going, he will score at a quick rate and this will further push the tourists on the back foot. England don't have a wrist spinner on their side. Rehan Ahmed had left for home last month due to personal reasons. Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir are finger spinners and England pin hopes on them to get the majority of wickets.

James Anderson is nearing 700 Test wickets. He is just two away from the milestone. The veteran must again raise his hand to take England out of trouble here.