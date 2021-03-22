हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
VVS Laxman

India vs England: Suryakumar Yadav won't get into the playing XI in the first ODI, says VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman feels that there are many other Indian players who have performed exceedingly well in ODI cricket in recent times.

India vs England: Suryakumar Yadav won&#039;t get into the playing XI in the first ODI, says VVS Laxman
SuryaKumar Yadav in action during a T20I game against England (Source: BCCI/Twitter)

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman believes that in-form batsman Suryakumar Yadav may be ignored from the playing XI for the opening ODI game against England on Tuesday as there are other players who have performed exceedingly well in the format in recent times.

Suryakumar made his debut in the recently concluded T20I series against England which India won 3-2 after beating the visitors by eight runs in the fifth T20I. The right-handed swashbuckling batsman played three games and hit 57 and 32 in the fourth and final game respectively. In the second T20I, the debutant did not get a chance to bat.

Speaking on a TV show Laxman said, "I actually don't know whether he will get to play in the playing XI and that's the depth in this Indian team. Whether you take Test, one-day or T20I cricket, Suryakumar Yadav doesn't get into the playing XI just because there are others who have performed exceedingly well in international cricket. Yes, he's in form, but I would definitely go with players, who have shown that consistency in international cricket. So, for me, he won't get into the playing XI in the first ODI."

When asked to pick between Suryakumar and Shreyas Iyer, the former batsman said he will go with the latter for the number six role as he has scored runs consistently in the past.

"I think it is very difficult to just choose one among both, Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer, because what really interests me was the way Shreyas Iyer batted at No. 6. He batted with authority, conviction and just understood the situation and played his shots right from the word go. Because we know that he is ideally suited for No. 4. He has done so well in both, one-dayers and T20Is in that position, but for the first time I have seen him bat at No. 6, and he didn't disappoint anyone," Laxman said.

"Suryakumar Yadav is also someone who has got the talent, but with experience, I feel Shreyas Iyer will be my pick ahead of Suryakumar Yadav. Because we just can't rely on one or two innings and we cannot really discount Shreyas Iyer's performances in international cricket. Yes, Suryakumar Yadav has done really well for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, but Shreyas Iyer has been very consistent in whatever opportunities he got at the highest level. So, I will always choose Shreyas Iyer to do that role," he added.

The three-match ODI series between India and England will commence at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Tuesday.

India's ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

England ODI Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

(With ANI inputs)

