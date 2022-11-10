Team India the new South Africa of International Cricket - From 2014 to 2022, India's history of choking in ICC event knockouts

Rohit Sharma's Team India faced an embarrassing defeat against England in the Semi-Final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on Thursday. With this India continue its below-par performance in the knockouts of the ICC events. Since the year 2013, India have not won a single ICC trophy. They have played as many as four semi-finals and two finals. It is fair to say that the Indian cricket team is the new South Africa AKA chokers of international cricket. Since 2013, South Africa have lost just one semi-final.

India's Record of chocking in ICC events knockouts

ICC T20 World Cup 2014 Final - Lost against Sri Lanka

ICC ODI World Cup 2015 Semi-Final - Lost against Australia

ICC T20 World Cup 2016 Sem-Final - Lost against West Indies

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Final - Lost against Pakistan

ICC ODI World Cup 2019 Semi-Final - Lost against New Zealand

ICC Test Championship 2021 - Lost against New Zealand

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final - Lost against England

South Africa's Record of chocking in ICC events knockouts

ICC ODI World Cup 1992 Semi-Final: Lost against England

ICC ODI World Cup 1996 Quarter-Final: Lost against West Indies

ICC ODI World Cup 1999 Semi-Final: Lost against Australia

ICC ODI World Cup 2003 Semi-Final: Lost against Sri Lanka

ICC ODI World Cup 2007 Semi-Final: Lost against Australia

ICC T20 World Cup 2009 Semi-Final: Lost against Pakistan

ICC T20 World Cup 2011 Semi-Final: Lost against New Zealand

ICC ODI World Cup 2015 Semi-Final: Lost against New Zealand