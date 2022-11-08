India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal: HUGE scare for Team India, skipper Rohit Sharma INJURED

Team India have suffered a big scare just a couple of days ahead of their ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal against England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (November 10). Skipper Rohit Sharma took a painful blow on his forearm while batting in the nets in Adelaide after arriving from Melbourne on Tuesday (November 8).

Rohit was taking throwdowns in the nets when he was hit painfully on the right forearm. The physio immediately rushed on to the field on check on the Indian skipper, who then left the nets.

“Indian captain Rohit Sharma hit on his right hand during a practice session in Adelaide ahead of the semi-final match against England,” news agency ANI reported on Tuesday morning.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma hit on his right hand during a practice session in Adelaide ahead of the semi-final match against England. pic.twitter.com/HA4xGJDC51 November 8, 2022

Rohit hasn’t been in the best of form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, scoring only 89 runs with a top-score of 53 coming against the Netherlands. Former India captain Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer for India in the tournament with 246 runs from 5 matches while Suryakumar Yadav has been sensational, scoring 225 runs at a strike-rate of 193.96.

ICC announces Match official appointments for semi-finals

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday (November 7) announced the match official appointments for the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. The first semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Wednesday, 9 November, while the second semi-final between India and England will be played on Thursday, 10 November at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

The match official appointments are as follows as per a press release from ICC…

November 9 - New Zealand v Pakistan (19h00 AEDT), Sydney Cricket Ground - Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth (on-field), Richard Kettleborough (third umpire), Michael Gough (fourth umpire) and Chris Broad (match referee).

10 November - India v England (18h30 ACDT), Adelaide Oval - Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel (on-field), Chris Gaffaney (third umpire), Rod Tucker (fourth umpire), and David Boon (match referee).

(with ANI inputs)