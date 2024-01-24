India vs England Test Series 2024: Live Streaming, Venues, Squads, Schedule; All You Need To Know

The cricketing world is gearing up for an intense clash as India and England lock horns in a five-match Test series starting on January 25, 2024. After a dominating 3-0 victory in the T20I series, India aims to extend their winning streak in the longer format. Here's a comprehensive guide covering the schedule, venues, squads, and live-streaming details for the much-anticipated series. The last time England tasted success in a Test series in India was back in 2012 under Alastair Cook's captaincy. On the flip side, India boasts an impressive record of 11 consecutive seasons without a series defeat at home in Test cricket.

Hyderabad - one of the most beautiful cricket stadiums in India.



- It's time for Rohit vs Stokes. _pic.twitter.com/diSmDFkJM9 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 24, 2024

India vs England Test Series 2024: Schedule

The series will unfold across five captivating matches at diverse locations in India: Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala. The action kicks off on January 25 and is set to conclude on March 7, promising a thrilling cricketing spectacle.

1st Test: Thursday, 25 January at 9:30 am IST

2nd Test: Friday, 02 February 9:30 am IST

3rd Test: Thursday, 15 February 9:30 am IST

4th Test: Friday, 23 February 9:30 am IST

5th Test: Thursday, 7 March 9:30 am IST

India vs England Test Series 2024: Venues

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad: Known for a flat track favouring spinners. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam: Historical belters with spinners making their mark. Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot: A batting-friendly pitch, witness to high-scoring encounters. JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi: A relatively big stadium where spinners tend to play a crucial role. Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala: Elevated location affecting ball travel, with dew becoming a factor in the evening.

India vs England Test Series 2024: Squads

India Test Squad:

Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Srikar Bharat, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.

England Test Squad:

Joe Root (c), Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Jack Leach.

India vs England Test Series 2024: Live-Streaming Details

Start Date: January 25, 2024

End Date: March 7, 2024

Matches: 5

Platform: JioCinema app and website for live streaming; Sports 18 channel for live telecast.

India vs England Test Series 2024: Key Match Insights

Recent Performances: India dominated the T20I series with a 3-0 victory.

World Test Championship Standings: England at 8th with a 15% pass percentage; India at 2nd with a 54.16% pass percentage.

India vs England Test Series 2024: Preview of the 1st Test

Date: January 25, 2024

Location: Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium

Form: England seeks a series win in India since 2012, while India aims to maintain its unbeaten streak at home.

India vs England Test Series 2024: Weather Forecast and Odds

Hyderabad: Dry conditions with sunny intervals, peak temperature around 29°C.

Odds: India favored at 1/2, England at 7/2, and a draw at 7/1.

India vs England Test Series 2024: How to Watch?

UK: TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) with live coverage on TNT Sports 1; Talksport for radio commentary.

India: Sports 18 for telecast; Jio Cinema app and website for live streaming.