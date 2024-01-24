trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2713434
NewsCricket
SPORTS

India vs England Test Series 2024: Live Streaming, Venues, Squads, Schedule; All You Need To Know

The series will unfold across five captivating matches at diverse locations in India: Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 04:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India vs England Test Series 2024: Live Streaming, Venues, Squads, Schedule; All You Need To Know

The cricketing world is gearing up for an intense clash as India and England lock horns in a five-match Test series starting on January 25, 2024. After a dominating 3-0 victory in the T20I series, India aims to extend their winning streak in the longer format. Here's a comprehensive guide covering the schedule, venues, squads, and live-streaming details for the much-anticipated series. The last time England tasted success in a Test series in India was back in 2012 under Alastair Cook's captaincy. On the flip side, India boasts an impressive record of 11 consecutive seasons without a series defeat at home in Test cricket.

Also Read: Meet Dayana Yastremska: Ukraine's Tennis Star Who Is Set To Play Her 1st Grand Slam Semifinal In Australian Open 2024 - In Pics

India vs England Test Series 2024: Schedule

The series will unfold across five captivating matches at diverse locations in India: Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala. The action kicks off on January 25 and is set to conclude on March 7, promising a thrilling cricketing spectacle.

1st Test: Thursday, 25 January at 9:30 am IST

2nd Test: Friday, 02 February 9:30 am IST

3rd Test: Thursday, 15 February 9:30 am IST

4th Test: Friday, 23 February 9:30 am IST

5th Test: Thursday, 7 March 9:30 am IST

India vs England Test Series 2024: Venues

  1. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad: Known for a flat track favouring spinners.
  2. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam: Historical belters with spinners making their mark.
  3. Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot: A batting-friendly pitch, witness to high-scoring encounters.
  4. JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi: A relatively big stadium where spinners tend to play a crucial role.
  5. Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala: Elevated location affecting ball travel, with dew becoming a factor in the evening.

India vs England Test Series 2024: Squads

India Test Squad:

Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Srikar Bharat, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.

England Test Squad:

Joe Root (c), Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Jack Leach.

India vs England Test Series 2024: Live-Streaming Details

Start Date: January 25, 2024

End Date: March 7, 2024

Matches: 5

Platform: JioCinema app and website for live streaming; Sports 18 channel for live telecast.

India vs England Test Series 2024: Key Match Insights

Recent Performances: India dominated the T20I series with a 3-0 victory.
World Test Championship Standings: England at 8th with a 15% pass percentage; India at 2nd with a 54.16% pass percentage.

India vs England Test Series 2024: Preview of the 1st Test

Date: January 25, 2024
Location: Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
Form: England seeks a series win in India since 2012, while India aims to maintain its unbeaten streak at home.

India vs England Test Series 2024: Weather Forecast and Odds

Hyderabad: Dry conditions with sunny intervals, peak temperature around 29°C.
Odds: India favored at 1/2, England at 7/2, and a draw at 7/1.

India vs England Test Series 2024: How to Watch?

UK: TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) with live coverage on TNT Sports 1; Talksport for radio commentary.
India: Sports 18 for telecast; Jio Cinema app and website for live streaming.

TAGS

SportsIndia vs England Test Series 2024IND vs ENG Test Series 2024Test series scheduleTest series venuesTest series squadsIndia vs England 2024Test series live streamingTest series full scheduleTest series full squadIndia vs England 1st TestIndia vs England 2nd TestIndia vs England 3rd TestIndia vs England 4th TestIndia vs England 5th TestRajiv Gandhi International StadiumHyderabadACA-VDCA Cricket StadiumVisakhapatnamSaurashtra Cricket Association stadiumRajkotJSCA International Stadium ComplexRanchiHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association StadiumDharamsalaIndia test squadEngland Test squadLive-streaming detailsIND vs ENG Test Series start dateIND vs ENG Test Series end dateWorld Test Championship StandingsIndia vs England Test Series previewIndia vs England 1st Test previewWeather forecast HyderabadIndia vs England Test Series oddsHow to watch India vs England Test Series

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA test of 'unethical business policy' of Ola-Uber
DNA Video
DNA: Is there going to be a war between Iran and Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: All You Need to Know About PM Modi's Schedule
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim...everyone's happy over Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan in 'extreme fear' after Iran's drone attacks
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Ram Lala Idol First Look