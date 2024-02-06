Watch: Rohit Sharma Loses Cool Over Fielders, Stump Mic Records Him Yelling: 'Chilla Chilla Ke Gala...'

Rohit Sharma led India to an emphatic victory in the second Test against England which means the five-match series is now tied 1-1. India produced a dominant show with both bat and ball as Jasprit Bumrah and Yashasvi Jaiswal were two chief architects of the game. Credit must also be given to Rohit for his brilliant tactics on the field. He was on the ball all the time, making smart bowling changes and making the right decisions.

There were moments when Rohit would also lose his cool. A video has gone viral earlier in which he is abusing some fielders for being lazy and 'walking in the garden'. While he has been rightly slammed for his choice of words, it is also true that Rohit is like that and the players don't take all these words seriously. Rohit does not like to hide his emotions on the field and is not bothered about what others think until unless his players are getting his message and are not hurt.

During the fourth innings of the match in which England were chasing a mammoth target of 399 runs, Rohit was captured yelling at his fielders on camera. 'Chilla chilla ke gale ka watt lag Gaya Mera tum sab ko', said Rohit to his players.

A loose English translation of this onfield rant from Rohit is that his throat is hurting now after yelling at you guys.

Watch the video that is going Virat which has Rohit lose his cool over the players:

At the end of the day, Rohit is quite happy to see that India are winners and that series is level now. The next Test is too far. It is to be played in Rajkot from February 15. The Indian team is likely to get a long break while England are also off to Abh Dhabi to play some golf.

Rohit mentioned that Bumrah is a champion player for their team and emphasized the importance of considering the overall performance after winning a game like that. He expressed satisfaction with their batting performance, acknowledging the difficulty of winning a Test in such conditions. Rohit hoped for their bowlers to step up, which they did. He commented on Bumrah's understanding of his game and suggested there's still a long way to go for him, indicating he has a lot to offer the team and expressing a desire for him to remain humble.

Regarding the pitch, Rohit noted it was good for batting but highlighted that many batters couldn't convert their starts into big scores, attributing this to their relative youth and inexperience. He emphasized the importance of building confidence in the young players and expressed pride in the squad's performance against a strong team, despite their relative lack of experience in this format.

Acknowledging England's recent strong performance in cricket, Rohit recognized the challenge of the upcoming series and emphasized the need to maintain focus and execute their plans effectively. He mentioned there are still three more matches to go and emphasized the importance of continuous improvement and playing without pressure.