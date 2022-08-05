Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team will battle hosts England in the first semifinal of women’s cricket event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday (August 6). In the other semifinal, Australia will take on New Zealand to decide who will compete for the gold medal. England thrashed New Zealand by seven wickets to top Group B and Team India finished second in Group A behind T20 world champions Australia.

Team India had toured England for a limited-overs series last year and England had just managed to pip the Indian side 2-1 in the three-match T20 series. India will look to turn the tables on the hosts in Saturday’s clash and ensure at least a silver medal, if not gold from the women’s cricket event – which is making it’s CWG debut this year.

The losers of the two semifinals will clash in the bronze medal playoff match on Sunday. Meanwhile, rampaging through the top order, Katherine Brunt and Issy Wong made an England win a foregone conclusion.

The pair rattled the top three of Sophie Devine (1), Amelia Kerr (3) and Suzie Bates (6) to have the White Ferns 12/3 an unable to climb out of the hole. The run out of Brooke Halliday (1) compounded matters, and Sophie Ecclestone beat the defences of Maddy Green (19) who was the only player to show any resistance.

Despite the early wicket of Danni Wyatt (1), England were untroubled in the chase to secure top spot. Sophia Dunkley (19) and Alice Capsey (23 from 19 balls) moved things along with a partnership of 41, with Capsey hitting five boundaries in her cameo.

Approaching her 18th birthday, Capsey is already making an impression in English colours. Averaging 35.50 with a strike rate of 120 in the format, the right-hander looks to be a long-term rock of the batting order.

Match Details

When will the India Women vs England Women Commonwealth Games 2022 semifinal match be played?

The India Women vs England Women Commonwealth Games 2022 semifinal match will be played on Saturday (August 6).

Where will the India Women vs England Women Commonwealth Games 2022 semifinal match be played?

The India Women vs England Women Commonwealth Games 2022 semifinal match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time will the India Women vs England Women Commonwealth Games 2022 semifinal match start?

The India Women vs England Women Commonwealth Games 2022 semifinal match will start at 330 PM IST.

How can I watch India Women vs England Women Commonwealth Games 2022 semifinal match?

The India Women vs England Women Commonwealth Games 2022 semifinal match will be available on DD Sports channel and Sony Six Network in India.

How can I follow the live streaming of the India Women vs England Women Commonwealth Games 2022 semifinal match?

The India Women vs England Women Commonwealth Games 2022 semifinal match will be streamed live on SonyLiv website and app.