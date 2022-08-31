IND vs HK Asia Cup 2022: Team Indian vice-captain KL Rahul couldn’t have wished for an easier opposition to get his rhythm back as a buoyant India get ready to steamroll minnows Hong Kong in their second and final group league game of the Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday (August 31). The Group A match won’t be more than a glorified net session for Rohit Sharma’s men against a team, mostly comprising Pakistani and Indian expats, who otherwise are not good enough to play first-class cricket in either of the two nations.

After a hard-earned victory over Pakistan in a last over thriller, scripted by Hardik Pandya, the focus against Hong Kong will be on batters and their adequate game time. Rahul, whose first T20I in 2022 was against Pakistan the other night, would want to come out all guns blazing and may take this opportunity to try an alternate batting approach at the onset, compared to what has been his style at the IPL 2022.

In T20Is, teams are going for impact performance and often a 20 ball 45 is of greater value than a 90 not out of 65 balls. Quality of an innings and its significance in the larger context of the game is more important at this stage as India get ready for the T20 World Cup 2022 to be hosted by Australia from October 16 to November 13.

Obviously, the quality of Hong Kong bowling, to put it politely, won’t match up to Pakistan, but there is always a fear as one doesn't exactly know what to expect from an unknown entity.

Match Details

When will the India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Group A match be played?

The India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Group A match will held on Wednesday (August 31).

Where will the India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Group A match be played?

The India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Group A match will be played in Dubai.

What time will the India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Group A match start?

The India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Group A match will start at 730 PM IST and the toss will take place at 7pm.

How can I watch India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Group A match on TV in India?

The India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Group A match will be live on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I follow the live streaming of the India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Group A match?

The India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Group A match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.