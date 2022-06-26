NewsCricket
India vs Ireland 1st T20: Team India will begin their tour of Ireland in the 1st T20 today. This will be a test of character for many probables for the T20 World Cup 2022 slated to take place in Australia later this year. This will also be the first time Hardik Pandya will be leading India in an international game. Hardik is comong coming on back of IPL 2022 win and solid performances in the T20s vs South Africa. The likes of Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi and Dinesh Karthik will be playing with one eye on the spot in the India squad for the T20 World Cup. Speaking on the eve of the 1st India vs Ireland T20, Hardik said that he likes taking resposibility of leading a side. He relished the opportunity in IPL, and now is looking to do the same with the T20 national side.

Here are the live streaming and broadcast details for Ireland vs India 1st T20I:

When will Ireland vs India 1st T20I be played?

Ireland vs India 1st T20I will be played on Sunday, June 26, at 9:00 PM IST (4:00 PM local time). The toss will take place at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will Ireland vs India 1st T20I be played?

Ireland vs India 1st T20I will be played at the Malahide Cricket Club, Dublin, also known as the Village.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st T20I between Ireland and India?

The 1st T20I between Ireland and India will broadcast on Sony Sports Network - Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

How to watch the live streaming of the 1st T20I between Ireland and India?

The live streaming of the 1st T20I between Ireland and India will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates on Zee News English.

