India vs Ireland 2022: Rahul Tewatia DISAPPOINTED with selectors, says THIS

Gujarat Titans all-rounder, Rahul Tewatia expressed his disappointment after the squad for India's tour of Ireland 2022 was announced, which mostly has junior players within the squad. Tewatia, who was a key aspect in GT's journey to their maiden IPL 2022 trophy, did not like being left out by the selectors.

SRH's Rahul Tripathi got a maiden call up to represent the Men in Blue after being one of the top performers in the IPL 2022. But Rahul Tewatia was ignored for selection. However, the selectors took a call not to include Tewatia in the Ireland tour and the left-hander was left heartbroken.

Rahul Tewatia took on Twitter posting 'Expectations hurts' with two sad and angry type of emojis. The tweet surely confirms that the left-hander was expecting a call up to the Indian squad as most of the senior players will be in England that time and the selection does suggest that the selectors are giving chances to some new faces.

Here is Rahul Tewatia's tweet after getting snubber by selectors...

Expectations hurts — Rahul Tewatia (@rahultewatia02) June 15, 2022

Notably, it will be Hardik Pandya leading the Indian side after winning his first IPL trophy as captain of the Gujarat Titans. Pandya has led Tewatia in the IPL and knows what the left-hander can provide but unfortunately Tewatia was left out with Rahul Tripathi and Sanju Samson given the opportunity.

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid will not see his T20 side in action as he will be in England where India will play a Test match. Interestingly, VVS Laxman will take the boys to Ireland where the fans will witness a glimpse of future players of Indian cricket.

India squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.