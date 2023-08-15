India Vs Ireland 2023: Captain Jasprit Bumrah Jets Off To Dublin With Prasidh Krishna And Ruturaj Gaikwad On Independence Day 2023, Pictures Go Viral

Team India and Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah is back and ready to make his much-awaited return to international cricket. Bumrah has been out of action since the Asia Cup 2022 in UAE last year due to back injury but will be returning to international cricket in the three-match T20I series against Ireland beginning on Friday where he will also be leading the side.

On India’s Independence Day 2023, Bumrah posted a picture from the flight and the Mumbai airport lounge with pacer Prasidh Krishna and Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of their departure for Dublin on Tuesday. The picture soon went viral on social media.

Check Jasprit Bumrah’s pictures before his departure for Dublin HERE…

Apart from Bumrah, Krishna and Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube also took off for Dublin from Mumbai. BCCI shared a picture of departing cricketers on their social media handle on X, formerly Twitter.

Bumrah has claimed 121 wickets in 72 ODIs till date at an average 24.3. He played his last ODI match against England at Lord’s in July 2022. His last international match was a T20I against Australia in Hyderabad on September 2022.

He will be expected to be back in India’s team for both Asia Cup 2023 and ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 this year as well. Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad will be captain of the Indian team which takes part in the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou next month.

The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar will be joining Bumrah’s squad in Ireland directly from the West Indies where they were taking part in the five-match T20I series against West Indies which India lost 2-3.

The Ireland T20I series is also the maiden call-up to the Indian side for IPL performers like Rinku Singh and wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma. All eyes will be on young Tilak Varma if he can continue his fine international start against Paul Stirling’s Ireland side as well.