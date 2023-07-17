India Vs Ireland 2023: Jasprit Bumrah Set To Return, Shreyas Iyer And KL Rahul To Miss Out Again And Coach Rahul Dravid To Take A Break

There is good news for Team India and skipper Rohit Sharma ahead of the three-match T20I series against Ireland next month. Talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set to return for the series, his first appearance in any form of cricket since the India vs Australia T20I series in September 2022.

According to Cricbuzz website, Bumrah is set to return for the Ireland series but there is no deadline for the comeback of batters Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. While Iyer, who missed the entire IPL 2023 season with back injury, has resumed batting in the nets, Rahul has been seen regularly in the gym at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The final decision on the squad for Ireland T20Is will be taken after a meeting between newly-appointed chairman of selector Ajit Agarkar and Team India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid.



cre Trending Stories

“The new selection committee chairman is expected to join the team in the West Indies soon, likely during the second Test in Trinidad. Salil Ankola, a member of the selection committee, is already travelling with the team. The Indian team, having won the first Test in Dominica, will fly to Trinidad, the venue for the second Test, on Monday,” the Cricbuzz website report read.

“Bumrah is expected to be selected for the Ireland series. The India spearhead has shown significant progress in recent times. There is no guarantee if Shreyas Iyer will be available, but KL Rahul has no chance of featuring not only in the Ireland series but also in the Asia Cup 2023. Rahul is currently undergoing rehab at the NCA and, according to the latest information, he is yet to start batting,” the report added.

The website report also said that that Dravid and the Team India support staff will be given a break after the series against the West Indies. It means head coach Rahul Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey will be returning home from the United States after the last two T20Is against West Indies next month.

“The main reason for the coaching staff's rest is to ensure they have enough time to recuperate before the Asia Cup 2023, which starts on August 31, followed by a host of assignments, including a three-match ODI series against Australia, culminating with the World Cup concluding on November 19,” the report read.

In Dravid’s absence, Team India will be coached by head of NCA – VVS Laxman, who will be joined by Sitanshu Kotak and Hrishikesh Kanitkar (batting) and Troy Cooley and Sairaj Bahutule (bowling). Former India batter Laxman had previously served as the coach when India toured Ireland for a couple of T20Is last June.

The three Twenty20 Internationals in Ireland this time around are scheduled to be played in Dublin on August 18, 20, and 23.

No change in Asia Cup 2023 schedule

Meanwhile, the report also said that there is no change in schedule for upcoming Asia Cup 2023. The final schedule, which has been delayed is set to be released soon. “Sri Lanka will host nine games as decided earlier, and the matches are expected to be played in Kandy and Dambulla. Lahore will be the other venue, where four games will be played. The Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place in the two countries from August 31 to September 17,” the report said.