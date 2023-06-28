India Vs Ireland 2023: Team India To Play Three T20Is Against Andrew Balbirnie’s Side In August, Check Full Schedule HERE

India is returning to Malahide to play Ireland in a three-match Twenty20 cricket series in August this year. India, the world’s top-ranked men’s T20 team, will face Ireland on August 18, 20 and 23.

“We’re delighted to welcome India back to Ireland for the second time in 12 months," Warren Deutrom, chief executive of Cricket Ireland, said Tuesday. “We saw two sold-out matches in 2022, so to have a three-match series this year should give even more fans the opportunity to enjoy what is always a memorable occasion.”

India beat host Ireland 2-0 in a two-match Twenty20 series last year. India, which will embark on a tour to West Indies next month that will involve three tests and five T20 internationals, is set to host the 50-over World Cup starting October 5.

“Our sincere thanks to the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), first, for their continued inclusion of Ireland in the Indian team's busy itinerary and also for working with us to ensure as fan-friendly a schedule a possible - having matches on a Friday and Sunday will hopefully maximise the availability of fans,” he concluded.

Ireland had a disappointing campaign in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier in Zimbabwe recently. They have failed to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023 in India after losing 3 out of 4 group matches in the Qualifier tournament.

The Irish, though, ended their campaign in the CWC 2023 Qualifier with a win over UAE to end their campaign. Ireland picked up their first win of the tournament with a 138-run victory against the United Arab Emirates, with Paul Stirling hitting form with a blistering 162.

Who's ready for a Malahide party_



Ireland will host India for a three-match T20I series in August.



_ #IREvIND Fixture Details __ https://t.co/FYu5zor5ip — ICC (@ICC) June 27, 2023

India vs Ireland 2023 T20I Series Fixtures

18 August: Ireland vs India - 1st T20I (Malahide; start time 3pm)

20 August: Ireland vs India - 2nd T20I (Malahide; start time 3pm)

23 August: Ireland vs India - 3rd T20I (Malahide; start time 3pm)

(with ANI inputs)