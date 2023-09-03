As the Asia Cup 2023 unfolds, cricket fans are eagerly awaiting the clash between India and Nepal, set to take place on September 4th at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. While this match promises to be an exciting encounter, all eyes are on Nepal's young left-arm pacer, Pratis Gharti Chhetri, who could pose a significant challenge to the Indian cricket team. In this article, we'll delve into the profile of Pratis Gharti Chhetri and explore India's historical struggle against left-arm pacers.

Pratis Gharti Chhetri: The Rising Star



Born on May 22, 2004, Pratis Gharti Chhetri is a rising star in Nepalese cricket. He is known for his left-arm medium pace and right-handed batting. Pratis has represented Bagmati Province and Tribhuvan Army Club in domestic matches and made his mark in the Under-16 format for Nepal. His journey to international cricket has been impressive, earning him a place in Nepal's bilateral T20I series in Kenya in August 2022. Pratis also featured for Pokhara Avengers in the inaugural Nepal T20 League. However, his true breakthrough came in February 2023 when he made his One Day International (ODI) debut for Nepal against Papua New Guinea during a tri-series in the UAE, which was a part of the 2019–2023 ICC Cricket World Cup League 2.

Nepal's Potential Game Changer

Pratis Gharti Chhetri's emergence as a promising left-arm pacer could be a game-changer for Nepal in their clash against India. The Indian cricket team has historically struggled against left-arm pacers, and Pratis might be just the weapon Nepal needs to exploit this vulnerability.

India's Struggle Against Left-Arm Pacers

India's vulnerability to left-arm pacers is a well-documented issue in international cricket. There are several reasons behind this struggle: