The excitement is reaching a fever pitch as the Indian men's cricket team prepares to kick off their Asian Games 2023 campaign with a thrilling quarter-final clash against Nepal. Led by the promising Ruturaj Gaikwad, India's young guns are ready to showcase their T20 prowess on the international stage. In this article, we bring you all the essential details about this much-anticipated showdown.

"Everyone Is Really Eager To Win Gold Medal In This Asian Games For The Country And Stand Up On The Podium". #RuturajGaikwad #AsianGames

Road to the Quarter-Finals

In the Asian Games cricket competition, five teams - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan - secured direct quarter-final berths due to their ICC T20I rankings on June 1. Joining them are Nepal, Hong Kong, and Malaysia, who fought their way through the group stage. Nepal's journey to the quarter-finals was nothing short of spectacular, featuring record-breaking performances.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's Leadership

Ruturaj Gaikwad, known for his stellar performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Chennai Super Kings, will captain the Indian team. Gaikwad brings his own unique leadership style to the table, aiming to give his players the freedom to express themselves. In the build-up to the tournament, he emphasized the team's eagerness to follow in the footsteps of their female counterparts, who recently clinched the gold medal.

Nepal's Record-Breaking Run

Nepal, the underdogs in this quarter-final clash, have been turning heads with their remarkable performances. In a group stage match against Mongolia, they set three world records, including the fastest-ever T20I century by 19-year-old Kushal Malla, who reached the milestone in just 34 balls. Their formidable batting display helped Nepal amass a staggering 314 runs for the loss of three wickets, setting a new record for the highest T20I total.

Match Details

Date and Time: The India vs Nepal quarter-final match is scheduled for Tuesday, October 3, starting at 6:30 AM.

Venue: The action will unfold at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field in Hangzhou.

Live Telecast: Cricket enthusiasts in India can catch the match live on the Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: For those on the go, the quarter-final between India and Nepal will be available for streaming on the SonyLiv app and website.

Squads

Team India (Senior Men): Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Akash Deep.

Nepal Cricket Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Binod Bhandari (wk), Sundeep Jora, Gulsan Jha, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Abinash Bohara, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratis GC, Bibek Yadav.