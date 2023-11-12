Watch: Shubman Gill Hits Monstrous Six, Almost Hits Ball Out Of M.Chinnaswamy Stadium; Video Goes Viral

India's star opener, Shubman Gill, showcased his prowess with a spectacular six in the recent India vs Netherlands clash at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The explosive encounter saw both Rohit Sharma and Gill tearing apart the Dutch bowling attack on a flat pitch. After 8 overs, India had amassed 73/0, with Gill leading the charge, smashing 34 runs off just 18 balls at a striking rate of 188.

The highlight of the match came when Shubman Gill danced down the track to face off-spinner Aryan Dutt. The delivery, measured at 93kph, witnessed Gill connecting beautifully, sending the ball soaring over cow corner. The impressive shot covered a staggering distance of 95 meters, hitting the roof and going out of the stadium. The video of this mammoth six quickly went viral, leaving fans in awe of Gill's power-hitting abilities.

Gill's Milestone Moment

Apart from the jaw-dropping six, Shubman Gill achieved another milestone in the game. With a well-paced half-century against the Netherlands, he surpassed 1,500 ODI runs in 2023. Gill reached this milestone in style, completing his fifty off just 31 balls. This makes him the only active batter to achieve such an impressive feat in a calendar year.

Impressive Statistics

Gill's remarkable form in 2023 is evident from his stats. He boasts a batting average of 60.75, the second-highest among batters with at least 1,000 runs. His performance includes five centuries, with a historic double-hundred against New Zealand. In the ongoing World Cup, Gill has notched up three fifty-plus scores, amassing a total of 270 runs at an average of 38.57.



Joining Elite Company

Shubman Gill has etched his name in history by becoming the fourth Indian batter to cross the 1,500-run mark in a calendar year. He now shares this distinction with cricketing legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sourav Ganguly. Gill's consistency and ability to perform under pressure make him a force to be reckoned with in the world of ODI cricket.