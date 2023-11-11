In a delightful deviation from the norm, the Indian cricket team, currently on an unbeaten streak in the World Cup 2023, engaged in a lively game of Footvolley at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This light-hearted match unfolded just before their final league-stage encounter against the Netherlands, showcasing a relaxed and confident side.

Star-Studded Footvolley Match

The Footvolley game, a perfect blend of football and volleyball, witnessed the active participation of prominent players such as Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, and Suryakumar Yadav. The players, fully immersed in the game, displayed a perfect blend of camaraderie and competitiveness.

Instagram Buzz and Fan Admiration

Capturing the essence of this unique session, the Indian cricket team’s official Instagram handle shared glimpses of the Footvolley match, garnering admiration from fans for the team's unity and high spirits amidst the pressure of World Cup matches. The moments of laughter and friendly competition provided a refreshing view of the Men in Blue.

Dominance in World Cup and Semifinal Aspirations

As the Indian team gears up to face the Netherlands, their dominance in the World Cup cannot be understated. With eight consecutive victories, the Men in Blue have delivered outstanding performances in both batting and bowling. The focus now shifts to the upcoming semifinal clash, potentially against New Zealand, as they aim to extend their winning streak to nine matches.

Fun-Filled Practice Session Ahead of Netherlands Clash

In a video shared by the BCCI, the Indian cricket team was seen in high spirits during their innovative Footvolley session at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The game, played with plastic chairs as dividers, showcased the players having fun and sharing laughs. With the top spot secured in the league phase, the Men in Blue look to maintain their winning momentum and avoid any complacency.

Strategic Rest and Key Players

With the semifinal against New Zealand looming, captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid may consider strategic player rotations. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, crucial to India's chances in the knockout stages, could be rested, providing an opportunity for players like Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna to shine.