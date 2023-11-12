India Vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 45 Live Streaming For Free: When And Where To Watch IND vs NED World Cup 2023 Match In India Online And On TV And Laptop

In a highly anticipated clash in the World Cup 2023, India faces the Netherlands today in a match that holds significant implications for both teams. While the Netherlands has already been eliminated from the current tournament, they are eager to secure a win that would guarantee them a spot in the prestigious Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place in Pakistan. The Dutch team sees this as an opportunity to salvage their campaign and lay the groundwork for future success.

On the other side, India, having displayed formidable form throughout the tournament, aims to maintain their winning momentum heading into the semi-final clash scheduled for November 15. The Indian team, known for its skilled players and strategic gameplay, understands the importance of consistency in high-stakes competitions like the World Cup.

The match not only serves as a platform for the teams to showcase their talent but also as a crucial fixture that could impact their future participation in elite cricket events. As the cricketing world watches with bated breath, the India vs. Netherlands encounter promises to be a riveting contest with each team having its own set of motivations and objectives.

Know all the details related to India vs Netherlands match:

When and where is the India Vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup match?

The India Vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup match is on Saturday, November 12 at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

What time is the India Vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup match?

The India Vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup match will begin at 02:00 PM. Toss will take place at 1.30PM.

Where can I watch the India Vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup match on TV in India?

The India Vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch India Vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup match on the internet in India?

All the matches of the Cricket World Cup, including India Vs Netherlands, will be livestreamed for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app. For other devices like TVs or laptops, the user will need to subscribe to Disney+Hotstar.

India Vs Netherlands Squads:

