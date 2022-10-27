India vs Netherlands: Rohit Sharma breaks HUGE record of Yuvraj Singh, becomes TOP Indian six-hitter in T20 World Cup

Team India captain Rohit Sharma notched up a fine half-century against the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday (October 27). On course of his 35-ball fifty, Rohit smashed three massive sixes and the last one of those broke a massive record in the T20 World Cup tournament.

Rohit’s third six made him the top six-hitting Indian batter in T20 World Cups. The Indian captain now has 34 sixes in T20 World Cups, surpassing former India batter Yuvraj Singh, who smashed 33 sixes – including an incredible six sixes in an over off Stuart in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

West Indies opener Chris Gayle leads the tally with a staggering 63 maximums in 33 matches. Rohit now has 34. David Warner (31) and Shane Watson (31) round up the list of top five six-hitters apart from Yuvraj.

TOP six-hitters in T20 World Cup

Chris Gayle – 63

Rohit Sharma – 34

Yuvraj Singh – 33

David Warner – 31

Shane Watson – 31

Rohit is one of only two cricketers apart from Bangladesh skipper Shakib al Hasan to play in all editions of the T20 World Cups from 2007. It was Rohit’s 29th half-century in T20I cricket.

The pull shot of Rohit Sharma. pic.twitter.com/cNwjmDncdT — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 27, 2022

Rohit Sharma (904 runs) goes past Tillakaratne Dilshan (897) to move to fourth place in list of leading run-getters in T20 World Cups. He departed soon after for 53 off 39 balls, holing out to Colin Ackerman at deep mid-wicket off left-arm spinner Fred Klaasen. Rohit was replaced by Suryakumar Yadav in the middle, who himself created a new record by surpassing Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan to become the leading T20I run-getter in 2022.

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bat first against The Netherlands in their second Group 2 match of the Super 12s in the Men`s T20 World Cup at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday. This will be the first time India and The Netherlands will play a T20I against each other. Both teams are playing with unchanged elevens from their opening Super 12 matches in Melbourne and Hobart respectively.

“Morale is really high (after the four-wicket win over Pakistan). Winning a game like that takes your confidence to the next level but at the same time we understand we need to stay calm, just the first game of the tournament and plenty of things to happen,” said India skipper Rohit Sharma.

“We have to calm ourselves and look forward to this game. We want to keep improving no matter what the results are, it always keeps you in good stead when you are thinking like that,” Rohit added.

(with IANS inputs)