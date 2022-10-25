Ye Main Kar Leti Hu...: Isha Negi's EPIC reply to Indian cricket fan trolling Rishabh Pant goes viral - Check Post

Indian cricket team's talismanic wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is waiting for his chance to showcase his talent in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after missing out the match against Pakistan on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium. On the other hand, cricket fans from around the world are trolling Rishabh for being out of form at a crucial stage in his career. However, Pant's girlfriend Isha Negi is just not ready to take trolls lightly as he slammed a troll for asking Rishabh to come on Isha Negi's YouTube channel. Negi recently started a YouTube channel and was asking fans for ideas for her next video.

Isha uploaded a video on Instagram regarding her youtube channel. She captioned the post: “First YouTube video out on my Channel. Watch now & drop down ideas for next video on the comment section.” Soon the video was bombarded with comments from her fans. Among many, one of her followers expressed his desire to see Rishabh Pant on the YouTube channel. “We want Rishabh Pant on your YouTube channel,” wrote the Instagram user. Responding to the same, Isha came up with a heart-winning response. She wrote: “@saurabhkry08 ye main kar leti hu, Usko team mai focus karne dete hai.”

Meanwhile, Having sealed an emphatic win over Pakistan, Team India is now gearing up for the upcoming clash against the Netherlands in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup. The team hit the ground running with their first practice session on Tuesday. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma looked to be in good touch during a net session at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SGC) on Tuesday.

Batting at the famous SCG, 'Chasemaster' Kohli and opener KL Rahul also enjoyed a fruitful net session. The practice session was an intense one as both bowlers and batters worked hard to take their skills to the highest level before their second T20 World Cup match. During the session, Rahul and Dinesh Karthik faced Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal in the nets. Karthik also practised throw-downs with Kohli. Everything happened under the watchful eyes of Head coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathour.