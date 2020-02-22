India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2: Live Updates

Having been reduced to 122 for five on the opening day, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant will look to steady India's ship and set a respectable first-innings total when they head into the second day of the first Test against New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday.

On Friday, India suffered a batting collapse as they lost their opening four batsmen inside 88 runs after being asked to bat first.

While opener Prithvi Shaw was clean bowled by Tim Southee for 16 runs, his opening partner Mayank Agarwal (34) was caught by debutant Kyle Jamieson at first leg off a Trent Boult delivery.

Cheteshwar Pujara (11) and Virat Kohli (2) were removed in quick succession by debutant Kylie Jamieson before Hanuma Vihari too went to the pavilion cheaply for seven runs after being stumped by BJ Watling off a Jamieson delivery.

Subsequently, Ajinkya Rahane (unbeaten at 38) and Rishabh Pant (unbeaten at 10) helped India cross the 100-run mark at Tea before rain played the spoilsport and forced early stumps on the opening day.

Check the live scores here