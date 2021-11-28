India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Shreyas Iyer creates history, becomes only Indian to achieve THIS feat

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer continued his rich form as after smashing a century in the first innings of his debut Test, the 26-year-old hit half-century in the second innings of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur.

Also, with the fifty, Iyer created history as he became the first Indian batter to hit a hundred and follow it up with a fifty in his Test debut. Overall, he is the 10th player to achieve the rare feat.

Iyer is also the only third Indian to score fifty-plus scores in each innings on Test debut. He joins Dilawar Hussain and Sunil Gavaskar in the unique list.

Dilawar Hussain 59 & 57 v Eng Kolkata 1933/34

Sunil Gavaskar 65 & 67* v WI Port of Spain 1970/71

Shreyas Iyer 105 & 65 v NZ Kanpur 2021/22

Talking about the match, Iyer and Wriddhiman Saha showed grit and determination with the bat to help India fight back against New Zealand in the second session on Day 4 of the ongoing first Test in at Green Park, Kanpur on Sunday.

At the tea break, India's score read 167/7 with the hosts extending their lead to 216. Wriddhiman Saha (22*) is currently unbeaten at the crease.

Shreyas Iyer departs after a fine innings of 65 and that will be Tea on Day 4 of the 1st Test. #TeamIndia lead by 216 runs.

Resuming the second session at 84/5, Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin added 19 more runs to the total before the latter was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson in the 40th over. Ashwin departed after playing a knock of 32 and at this stage, India's lead was 152.

Wriddhiman Saha then joined Shreyas Iyer in the middle and the duo added runs 64 runs for the seventh wicket, however in the 61st over, Iyer (65) was dismissed by Tim Southee.

Earlier, Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee wreaked havoc as New Zealand gained an upper hand against India in the opening session. At lunch break, India's score was 84/5.