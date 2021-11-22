हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs New Zealand 2021

India vs New Zealand 2021: Coach Rahul Dravid feels team ‘need to keep feet on ground’ after T20 series win

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid also pointed out that the emergence of young players is positive that India can take from the series. 

India vs New Zealand 2021: Coach Rahul Dravid feels team ‘need to keep feet on ground’ after T20 series win
Head coach Rahul Dravid (right) speaks to New Zealand stand-in captain Mitchell Santner in Kolkata. (Source: Twitter)

After India’s comprehensive 3-0 series win against New Zealand, the head coach Rahul Dravid on Sunday (November 21) said he is impressed with his team’s performance throughout the three matches but they have to keep their feet on the ground and need to be realistic about the victory. Rohit Sharma’s fantastic fifty and a clinical bowling performance led by Axar Patel (3/9), powered India to a convincing 73-run win over New Zealand in the third and final T20I, helping the hosts complete a 3-0 clean sweep in the three-match series at the iconic Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Speaking after the win, Team India head coach said New Zealand had arrived in India immediately after a World Cup final loss and it wasn`t easy for the visitors to play back-to-back matches.

“It was a really good series win. Everyone played really well right through the series. It feels good, nice to start well. We are also quite realistic. We have to keep our feet on the ground and be a bit realistic about this win. Not easy for NZ to play a World Cup final and then to turn up three days later to play three games in six days, was never going to be easy for them,” said Dravid during the post-match presentation.

“Nice from our perspective but we have to learn from this series and move forward. It’s a long journey ahead over the next 10 months and we’ll have our share of ups and downs,” he added.

The batting legend also pointed out that the emergence of young players is positive that India can take from the series. “It’s been really good to see some of the young guys come through. We have given the opportunity to some of the boys who haven’t played a lot of cricket over the last few months with some of our more experienced players taking a break. We saw some of the skills available to us and we will keep building those skills as we move forward,” he said.

Dravid also highlighted that the side will be much stronger when regular players come back. According to him, it’s really great to have multiple options. “With some of our players coming back in, it will definitely make the side stronger. But it’s really great to see that we have got options, we can mix and match, we can look at different players at different places. It`s going to be a long season from hereon till the next WC,” he said.

“There’s a lot of games to be played, so we have to do that with some of our players and be realistic with the amount of cricket they can play. It’s nice to see people step up and do well at this stage,” he added.

(with IANS inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs New Zealand 2021indian cricket teamRahul DravidRohit Sharma
Next
Story

BAN VS PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's 3rd T20I at Shere-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka at 1:30 PM IST November 22

Must Watch

PT30S

UP Election 2022: JP Nadda will be on UP tour today