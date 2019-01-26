India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI at Bay Oval: Live updates

India, who won the opening ODI against New Zealand by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series in Napier, will look to continue their dominance when they take on the hosts at the Bay Oval, Tauranga on Saturday.

Here are the live updates:

# Six! India scored their first six of the match when Rohit Sharma pulls a short length delivery from Sodhi over the mid-wicket for a six. Though Lockie tried to catch the ball, he was too far to grab the same. India 74/0 (13 overs)

# India 65/0 (12 overs)

# Ish Sodhi and de Grandhomme have been introduced into the attack!

# Dhawan and Sharma are looking good at the crease as the duo brings up a half-century stand for the opening wicket to guide India past 50-run mark. The Indian openers achieved the same when Dhawan pulled back a boundary off Ferguson's delivery in the last ball of the ninth over. The visitors have added another five runs in the next over. India 56/0 (10 overs)

# Bracewell proved to be quite expensive for New Zealand in the eighth over as he conceded a total of eight runs, including a boundary by Dhawan. India are quickly moving towards 50-run mark, while the hosts need to break this partnership as soon as possible. India 42/0 (8 overs)

# Lockie Ferguson comes into the attack!

# 10 off the last two overs as runs are flowing in at a good pace for India. Dhawan and Sharma are currently batting at their respective scores of 12 and 17, with New Zealand desperately looking to break their partnership and get the breakthrough. India 31/0 (6 overs)

India making a positive start after opting to bat first. 31/0 after the first six. Lockie Ferguson now into the bowling mix. LIVE Scoring | https://t.co/aPv5PUXvZB #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/tfIxhbRoGc — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 26, 2019

# FOUR! Rohit Sharma is looking good at the crease as he notched up two boundaries in the last two overs. Boult bowls a full delivery and the Indian opener comes forward on to the front foot and laces the ball past the bowler and mid-off for the second boundary of the day. He then hits a length ball from Bracewell imperiously through cover for another boundary in the fourth over. India 21/0 (4 overs)

# India 16/0 (3 overs)

# Seven runs off the over. Shikhar Dhawan ends the over with a four as he deflects a Bracewell delivery down the leg side for quick runs. India 11/0 (2 overs)

# India made a nervy start to their innings, with Rohit escaping a dismissal as early as on the very first ball. Trent Boult bowls a beatiful full delivery, but the Indian opener gets a thick edge that runs past the wicketkeeper's hands as he dives to catch the ball. Rohit gets a boundary. India 4/0 (1 overs)

# Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma will begin India's innings. Trent Boult to start the proceedings for New Zealand.

# The two sides have walked down the crease for the national anthems. Notably, India is celebrating its 70th Republic Day.

# India are going with an unchanged squad while New Zealand have made two changes in their Playing XI. Sodhi and de Grandhomme have been called in while Santner and Southee have been dropped.

# Lineups:

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(capt), MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami

New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Ish Sodhi, Doug Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson,Trent Boult

# Virat Kohli wins the toss and opts to bat first against New Zealand!

#TeamIndia wins the toss and elects to bat first in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/ofI8uqeBbB — BCCI (@BCCI) January 26, 2019

# Here is a look at the pitch for today's game !

A look at the pitch for today's game. Win the toss and?#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/3th01UgBvn — BCCI (@BCCI) January 26, 2019

# It is a warm and sunny morning at Bay Oval!

It's a nice sunny morning here at the Bay Oval. Ready for the 2nd ODI?#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/kSfYub23PK — BCCI (@BCCI) January 26, 2019

After kick-starting the five-match series on a winning note, India will look to continue their dominance when they head into the second ODI against New Zealand at the the Bay Oval in Tauranga on Saturday.

The Men in Blue had a near- perfect start to their New Zealand tour as they clinched a crushing eight-wicket win in the opening match at McLean Park, which saw return of international game after nearly two years.

The Kane Williamson-led side, who were outclassed by the visitors in all departments in Napier, will look to shrug off their disappointing show and put up a better performance at the Bay Oval.

The Black Caps struggled against the Indian bowlers at McLean Park, with spin duo Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal bagging four and two wickets respectively while Mohammed Shami finishing with a Man of the Match performance for his figures of 3 for 19.

However, the biggest plus point for India during the first ODI was opener Shikhar Dhawan regaining some form with the bat and scoring an unbeaten knock of 75 runs to help the visitors cross the mark in 34.5 overs.

For New Zealand, skipper Kane Williamson was the only batsman to have made significant contribution with his 64- run knock while other struggled to bat at the other end as the hosts set a lowly 157-run score.

The opening ODI in Napier also saw the play getting interrupted for some time not due to rain but because of sun outrage.

Going into the second ODI, India have got another boost as the Committee of Administrators (CoA) has revoked its interim suspensions on Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul for their sexist remarks during a celebrity talk show and the duo is now all set to join the team in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, it will be for the first time that the Bay Oval ground will host Team India.

The two squads are as follows:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Colin de Grandhomme, Trent Boult, Henry Nicholls, Doug Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Colin Munro, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee

