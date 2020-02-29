India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1 : Live Score and News

Having slumped to a crushing defeat in Wellington, the Virat Kohli-led side will look to rebound strongly and end their tour with a win when they head into the second and final Test of the two-match series against New Zealand beginning Saturday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

On Tuesday, India lost the opening Test by 10 wickets at the hands of New Zealand to go 0-1 down in the series. It was their first defeat in the eight matches they have played so far in the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship.

Except for Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane, none of the other batsmen managed to click with the bat in both the innings as the visitors bundled out cheaply for 165 and 191, respectively.

For New Zealand, skipper Kane Williamson (89), Colin de Grandhomme (43), Ross Taylor (44) and Kylie Jamieson (44) all made significant contributions as the home side posted 348 in their first innings to take a comfortable 183-run lead.

However, the bowlers proved to be quite competitive for India as they helped their side put up a good fight against the Black Caps. Ishant Sharma finished with terrific figures of five for 68 while Ravichandran Ashwin bagged three wickets for India. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami also chipped in with a wicket each.

India will now look to come up with a better performance with a bat in order to level the two-match Test series.

The Black Caps, on the other hand, will be keen to clinch the two-match Test series 2-0 after having completed a three-match ODI series whitewash against India.

