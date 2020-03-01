India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 2: Live Score and News

The Virat Kohli-led India will look to take some quick wickets and wrap up New Zealand's first-innings as quickly as possible when they head into the second day of the second and final Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday.

At stumps of Day 1, New Zealand had already reached 63 without the loss of a wicket in their first innings, with Tom Latham and Tom Blundell batting at their respective scores of 27 and 29, respectively.

The Black Caps will look to put up a massive first-innings total after having bundled out India for 242 runs.

Earlier on Saturday, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first against India.

Kyle Jamieson was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand as he bagged five wickets while conceding just 45 runs. Tim Southee and Trent Boult bagged two wickets each while Neil Wagner also chipped in with a wicket.

Prithvi Shaw (54), Cheteshwar Pujara (54) and Hanuma Vihari (55) were the notable contributors for the visitors.

