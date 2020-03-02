India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3: Live Score and News

Having been reduced to 90 for six in their second innings, India will look to come up with much better performance and put up a decent target for New Zealand on the third day of the second and final Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday.

Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant will resume the innings at their respective scores of five and one.

On Day 2, India lost openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal cheaply for 14 and three runs, respectively. Subsequently, Cheteshwar Pujara was looking calm and composed at the crease and aiming to steady his side's ship but he was clean bowled by Trent Boult for 24.

Skipper Virat Kohli (14), Ajinkya Rahane (9) and Umesh Yadav were also dismissed cheaply. At the end of the day's play, India were reduced by six wickets, but with a lead of 97 runs over the Black Caps.

Earlier, New Zealand were bundled out for 235 runs in their first innings in reply to India's total of 242. Opener Tom Latham was the highest scorer for the hosts with 52 runs off 122 balls, while Kyle Jamieson also made a significant contribution of 49 runs batting lower down the order.

Mohammad Shami was the pick of the bowlers for India with four wickets, followed by Jasprit Bumrah's figures of three for 62. Ravindra Jadeja bagged two wickets for his side, while Umesh Yadav chipped in with two wickets.

Check the live scores here: