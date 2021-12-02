India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs NZ Live in India

Virat Kohli's return after a well-earned break couldn't have come in a more unenvious setting as he needs to tread the fine line between tough and prudent in his selection calls when India take on New Zealand in the second and final Test at the rain-soaked 'Maximum City' from Friday.

After an anti-climactic end to the first Test where New Zealand escaped with a creditable draw defying the Indian spinners on a slow turner, the home team under its regular captain would certainly go for a slight rejig in the combination.

Also, at the Wankhede, the hosts may only get four days to enforce a positive result due to heavy rains that could be a dampener on day one and the underlying moisture which will also bring an extra Black Caps pacer Neil Wagner into the equation.

Historically, Indian cricket teams have never believed in a shake-up of the status quo and therein lies the problem that Kohli and new coach Rahul Dravid face with the current set-up. Two of the team's players have not been scoring runs.

Despite that Shreyas Iyer, who scored 105 and 65 under pressure in Kanpur, is not assured of a place despite a dream start to his career.

It happened with Karun Nair after a triple ton but one could argue that it came in an inconsequential fifth Test against a tired attack and the team wasn't under any pressure.

When and what time will the second Test match between India vs New Zealand start?

The second Test match between India vs New Zealand begins on December 3 at 9.30 AM IST.

Where will the second Test match between India vs New Zealand take place?

The second Test match between India vs New Zealand will be held at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

Which channel will telecast the second Test match between India vs New Zealand in India?

The second Test match between India vs New Zealand will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports Hindi.

How to watch the live streaming of the second Test match between India vs New Zealand in India?

The second Test match between India vs New Zealand will stream live on the Disney+Hotsar app and website.

