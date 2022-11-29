India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Arshdeep Singh gives fitting reply to TROLLS, says THIS about critics off the field

Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh has been plenty of ups and downs in his fledgling international career this year – from making his T20I debut to leading the bowling attack in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia to making his ODI debut in New Zealand last week. The Punjab Kings fast bowler received his share of love and hate from the cricket fans around the globe as well.

The youngster was brutally trolled after dropping a crucial catch against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022, billed as a Khalistani and his Wikipedia page was defaced as well. However, Arshdeep has learnt to take love and hate in his stride as well.

“I love cricket and enjoy my game. The fans love the game and they display their emotion as well. They have the right to get angry and love you as well since we are representing India. It is good that I am receiving the love of the fans now,” Arshdeep Singh told the media ahead of the third and final ODI against New Zealand in Christchurch on Wednesday (November 30).

The left-arm pacer has made a seamless transition from T20I to ODI cricket as well. His ODI debut didn’t quite go as planned with Tom Latham scoring a brilliant century in a seven-wicket win in the first ODI to help the Kiwis take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The second ODI was washed out in Hamilton due to rain.

“Is it easy or difficult, you don’t see as a player. We just want to enjoy every moment as a player, you don’t think that you want to be the main bowler, I try to stay in the present,” the 23-year-old speedster said.

Asked about the changes he made while switching from T20I to ODI, Arshdeep said, “As a bowler, there is not a lot of difference – I attack at the start and defensive at the end. I follow same in T20 as well.”

Arshdeep made his ODI debut alongside young tearaway Umran Malik, who picked up a couple of wickets on debut. Umran is one of the rare India bowlers who can bowl at over 150kph. “Partnerships are important in ODI – in batting and bowling as well, team success is more important than personal success. Umran is beneficial to me as well because batter gets deceived by the change of pace – from 150s to 130s. We complement each other well both on and off the field because we love to have fun,” he said about Umran Malik.

Finally asked about the rain, which has followed the teams around in T20 and ODI series, Arshdeep said, “Weather is not in our control, mentally and physically we try to be prepared to get back to play whenever it resumes, we look to focus on processes and follow the plans that are in place.”

