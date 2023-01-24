topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND 2023

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Predicted 11: Umran Malik set to RETURN with series in bag, Doug Bracewell to come back for Kiwis

One sole change could be young tearaway Umran Malik finally getting a match in this ODI series but he will replace either Mohammed Siraj or Mohammed Shami in the line-up. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 06:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Predicted 11: Umran Malik set to RETURN with series in bag, Doug Bracewell to come back for Kiwis

Team India have already wrapped up the series after the first two games but will be looking to become the first team to whitewash a No. 1-ranked ODI side when they take on New Zealand in the third and final ODI at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday (January 24). Rohit Sharma played with the same XI in the first two game and is unlikely to make wholesale changes in a ODI World Cup year.

One sole change could be young tearaway Umran Malik finally getting a match in this ODI series but he will replace either Mohammed Siraj or Mohammed Shami in the line-up. India will stick with two spinners – Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar – on the smallish Indore ground.

Malik’s extra pace could be a double-edged sword for India as he could easily go the distance if he is wayward in any way. The rest of the batting line-up looks settled with openers led by skipper Rohit and Shubman Gill in sensational form.

World No. 1 T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav will be hoping for good run in this game so that he post a big score before the T20 series against New Zealand.

The Black Caps, on the other hand, have a lot to think about. Their top-order has failed to fire in both the ODIs and it was Michael Bracewell century that kept them in the hunt in the final game. They will look to bring in Mark Chapman, who scored a century in his last ODI innings.

The visitors might also bring in Doug Bracewell or Jacob Duffy to replace Henry Shipley, who has struggled in this ODI series.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Predicted Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami/Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls/Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell/Henry Shipley/Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson

Live Tv

India vs New Zealand 2023IND vs NZ 2023IND vs NZ 3rd ODIIND vs NZ 3rd ODI Predicted 11Umran MalikMark ChapmanDoug Bracewell

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Video analysis of Vagir's 'Swadeshi Shakti'
DNA Video
DNA: Pfizer created 'loot' in the name of Corona vaccine?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality check of miracle of Bageshwar Baba
DNA Video
DNA: Cautionary analysis on Dual SIM
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's 'Publicity Manager' in India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When Barack Obama became the President of America in 2009
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 20, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: When philosopher, scholar Debendranath Tagore died in 1905
DNA Video
DNA: Wrestling Federation of India, a place of exploitation?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surgery' of 'Anti-India Mindset' of Western Media