India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma’s side can become No. 1 team in ODI, here’s HOW

Team India can become the No. 1 team in ODI cricket in a year in which they are set to host the ICC men’s 50-over World Cup at home. Rohit Sharma’s side have already won the three-match ODI series against New Zealand 2-0 with a comprehensive win in the second ODI in Raipur on Saturday (January 21).

They will look to complete a whitewash against the Black Caps in the third ODI at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday (January 24). A win in the third ODI will help them catapult over both New Zealand and England into the No. 1 position in the ICC men’s ODI ranking. If they can complete the whitewash it will be their second successive one at home after defeating Sri Lanka 3-0 earlier this month.

New Zealand held the top spot with 115 rating points prior to this match. India were in fourth place with 111 rating points, Australia were third with 112 rating points and England were in second place with 113 rating points. New Zealand are in second place with 113 rating points and 3166 total points after losing to India by eight wickets. With 113 rating points each, England and India are in first and third place, respectively.

ICC confirms if India beat New Zealand in the 3rd ODI, India will be number 1 in ranking. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 22, 2023

India can hope to maintain that top spot for a while depending on ODI world champion England’s performance in the three-match series against South Africa. If India can achieve this feat, they will become No. 1 side in T20s and ODIs at the same time.

Meanwhile, former India opener Wasim Jaffer thinks key players in the side must feature in the next round of Ranji Trophy instead of playing the dead rubber against New Zealand at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, keeping in mind the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

India have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which makes Tuesday’s match a dead rubber. Incidentally, on the same day, the final round of league matches in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 will begin.

While Virat Kohli and KL Rahul last played a Test match in December 2022 against Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma was last seen playing in the red-ball format in March 2022 against Sri Lanka at Bengaluru. Players like Cheteshwar Pujara and Jaydev Unadkat are already playing in the Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra, ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia starting from February 9 in Nagpur.

“I think it (playing next round of Ranji Trophy) will make a lot of sense. If they play maybe one game - two innings in a Ranji game – that will surely help. No matter how experienced you are, you surely need that game time, especially in red ball cricket. You don't want to be undercooked when you play that first Test.

“It’s a huge series from all perspectives - whether it's the World Test Championship (WTC) final that India can get into or can become world number one Test side as well. India need to do everything that they can so they are ready for that first Test match. Virat Kohli hasn't played a lot of Test cricket for a while; Rohit and a lot of others as well,” Jaffer was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo website.

(with IANS inputs)