India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 2022 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND vs NZ T20I match online and on TV?

Hardik Pandya’s Team India will look to seal off the three-match T20I with a win at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday (November 22). India are leading the series 1-0 after their comprehensive 65-run win over the Kiwis in the second T20I in Mount Maunganui. The Black Caps will be missing their regular skipper Kane Williamson in the final game and will be led by pace bowler Tim Southee in his absence.

After a big win on Sunday, it will be interesting to see if skipper Hardik Pandya will choose to experiment by bringing in the likes of Umran Malik and Sanju Samson for the third and final T20 against New Zealand on Tuesday or play safe and secure a series win after the disappointment of losing the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal earlier this month.

India were expected to try out a bunch of players after another World Cup debacle but if the team combination for the second T20 was any indication, they seemed reluctant to start with a clean slate. Take out the individual brilliance of Suryakumar Yadav, the team would have struggled to post 160 on Sunday, a grim reminder of its travails in the World Cup Down Under.

India’s powerplay approach has been a major concern. Rishabh Pant was tried at the top with Ishan Kishan in the second game but the move did not work. Considering Pant’s class, one can expect him to fire in the series-decider. Samson is another batter who can make instant impact but the team did not start with him.

Of scenic routes, mountains and meadows and some fun along the way as #TeamIndia touchdown Napier ahead of the third and final T20I against New Zealand.

Going by skipper Hardik Pandya’s post match comments, the management is unlikely to make too many changes for the third T20. India lead the series 1-0 with the series opener washed out.

Ahead of Tuesday’s third T20I match between India and New Zealand, check all the livestreaming details below…

What time will the third T20I match India vs New Zealand begin?

The third T20I match India vs New Zealand will begin at 12 pm IST.

When will the third T20I match India vs New Zealand be played?

The third T20I match India vs New Zealand will take place on November 22, Tuesday.

Where will the third T20I match India vs New Zealand be played?

The third T20I match India vs New Zealand will be played at the McLean Park in Napier.

Which TV channel can I watch third T20I match between India vs New Zealand?

The third T20I match India vs New Zealand will be televised on DD Sports in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the third T20I match between India vs New Zealand?

The third T20I match India vs New Zealand will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Predicted 11

India: Rishabh Pant/Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Lockie Ferguson