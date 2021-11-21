India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs NZ Live in India

Captain Rohit Sharma will not waver from his ruthless approach but might try out a few of his reserve players as India aim for a clean sweep against New Zealand in the third and final T20 International in Kolkata on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Bilateral T20I series in various parts of the globe is fast losing its context due to too many private leagues but for the Indian team, after their World Cup disaster, a series win might help in partially healing the wounds.

For New Zealand, it's more about completing the assignment after a punishing schedule that will see them play five games (since T20 WC semi-final) in less than two weeks.

The inhuman scheduling means that a 0-3 defeat without the services of skipper Kane Williamson will bruise egos but not deflate them as results of bilaterals count very little in the long run.

Teams (From):

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (captain)

When and what time will the third T20 match between India vs New Zealand start?

The third T20 match between India vs New Zealand begins on November 21 at 7 PM IST.

Where will the third T20 match between India vs New Zealand take place?

The third T20 match between India vs New Zealand will be held at the Eden Gardens in Kollkata.

Which channel will telecast the third T20 match between India vs New Zealand in India?

The third T20 match between India vs New Zealand will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports Hindi.

How to watch the live streaming of the third T20 match between India vs New Zealand in India?

The third T20 match between India vs New Zealand will stream live on the Disney+Hotsar app and website.

With inputs from PTI