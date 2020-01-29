India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Hamilton weather, Seddon Park pitch report

Weather can play a major role in cricket and in a rain-hit match the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) can be a nightmare for the teams as well as the spectators. Hamilton where India and New Zealand play their third T20 International on Wednesday (January 29, 2020) witnessed some rainfall in at 8 am local time (12:30 am Indian Standard Time).

According to metservice.com, a weather forecast website, Hamilton will have light to moderate winds during the match which is scheduled to start at 8 pm New Zealand time (12:30 pm Indian Standard Time). There is no predictions of rain during the India-New Zealand match.

Seddon Park is batsman-friendly and matches have seen high scores. New Zealand and India played their last T20I match at the venue in almost a year back on February 10, 2019, with the host team edging out India by just four runs after putting up a huge 212/4 on the scoreboard.

The venue has favoured the team batting first which has won the last four T20Is played here. Seddon Park is the headquarters for New Zealand's Northern Districts Cricket Association and the Northern Knights with a crowd capacity of 10,500 people. The ground has several tree-lined grassy banks for spectators. The four floodlights are used for day-night matches.

The on-field umpires are Shaun Haig and Chris Brown while the TV umpire is Kim Cotton. John Dempsey is the reserve umpire with Chris Broad the match referee.

With a lead of 2-0, India will take an unbeatable lead in the five-match T20I series if they defeat Kane Williamson-led New Zealand on Wednesday (January 29, 2020). A triumph in the third match will also give India their first T20I series win in New Zealand, a feat the team failed to achieve in its first two attempts in 2008-09 and 2019.

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar

New Zealand T20I squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner