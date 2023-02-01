India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and Where to Watch IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Match Online and on TV?

India’s young top order will be under pressure to deliver in the series-deciding third T20 International against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (February 1). It would be fair to say the trio of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi has not made their opportunities count in the absence of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and K L Rahul.

After the game on Wednesday, India don't play a T20I for a long time, leaving the younger crop to make a statement before the focus shifts to the five-day format. Kishan has not been able to find rhythm in his batting since his double hundred in Bangladesh while the turning ball has troubled Gill, who has not been able to replicate his ODI form in the shortest format. Tripathi, too, has wasted chances that have come his way in the absence of regular number three Kohli.

If it hadn’t been for Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, India would have struggled to chase down 100 on Sunday. The surfaces in the series have attracted a lot of attention and it remains to be seen if the players get to negotiate another turning track at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

In the bowling department, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav playing together has helped India build the pressure on the opposition. With the pitch offering a huge amount of turn, it was surprising that Chahal was used only for two overs after he dismissed opener Finn Allen.

After struggling with no-balls, Arshdeep Singh was back to his frugal best in Lucknow and that should give him a lot of confidence going into the decider. With the series on the line, Pandya is unlikely to change the playing eleven despite clamour for inclusion of Prithvi Shaw, who made a national comeback with this series.

#TeamIndia vice-captain @surya_14kumar describes his excitement ahead of playing in front of a packed crowd in the #INDvNZ T20I decider at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium __ in Ahmedabad, where he made his international debut ___ pic.twitter.com/Nu2shQUIxG — BCCI (@BCCI) January 31, 2023

Here’s everything you need to know about India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match:

When will the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match start?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will start on February 1, Wednesday.

Where will the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match be played?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will be hosted in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

What time will the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match begin?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will begin at 7 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 6.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I match Predicted 11

India: Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner