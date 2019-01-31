India vs New Zealand, 4th ODI at Seddon Park: Live Updates

India, who have already secured the ongoing five-match series against New Zealand, will aim to continue their winning momentum when they take on the hosts in the fourth ODI at the Seddon Park, Hamilton on Thursday.

Here are the live updates:

# Wicket! Boult strikes again. India are in a bit of trouble now as Rohit Sharma departs for seven in his 200th ODI after the New Zealand bowler grabs a good return catch in his final delivery of the eighth over. India 23/2 (8 overs)

# Debutant Shubman Gill comes to bat at No.3!

# Wicket! Boult gives the breakthrough to New Zealand as early as in the sixth over by removing Dhawan for 13 runs. The Indian opener attempted to play one across the line but ended up misjudging the line completely and was hit on the pads. India 21/1 (6 overs)

WICKET. Boult strikes! Traps Shikhar Dhawan in front and the finger goes up. India 21/1 in the 6th. Shubman Gill on debut now joins Rohit Sharma who is playing his 200th ODI. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/GB9AZdmmkL #NZvIND = @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/F29fVVBeeX — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 31, 2019

# Henry bowls an expensive third over as he concedes 11 runs to the Men in Blue, including a six and a boundary to Dhawan. Subsequently, Boult bowls a good tight over and gives away just two runs, a single each to the Indian openers. India 19/0 (4 overs)

# India make a decent start to their innings, notching six runs of the opening two overs. While Sharma got off the mark by hitting gently towards mid-off for a quick single, Dhawan also opened his innings with one run by tapping the fourth delivery of the first over away to deep point. India 6/0 (2 overs)

# Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have walked down the crease to open the batting for India. Matt Henry to begin proceedings for the hosts.

# For New Zealand, Tim Southee, Colin Munro and Lockie Ferguson have been dropped from Playing XI, while Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls will open the batting.

# Rohit Sharma will lead the Men in Blue in his 200th ODI in the absence of rested regular skipper Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, Mahendra Singh Dhoni will once again miss out as he has failed to recover fully from his hamstring injury. Shubman Gill makes his debut, while Khaleel Ahmed is in for Mohammed Shami.

# Lineups:

India's XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed

New Zealand's XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Mathew James Henry, Trent Boult

# New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bowl first against India!

A toss win for Kane Williamson and he’s opted to bowl first at Seddon Park in ODI 4. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/kfzCRJMQ28 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 31, 2019

# 19-year-old Shubman Gill has received his Test cap from former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

# Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma is having a look at the pitch ahead of the fourth ODI.

Having already secured the ongoing five-match series against New Zealand with a thumping seven-wicket win at Bay Oval, India will look to continue their dominance when they take on the hosts in the fourth ODI, a dead rubber, at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday.

The Men in Blue will head into the match without their star skipper Virat Kohli, who has been rested for the remaining ODIs as part of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) workload management.

In his absence, India's regular vice-captain Rohit Sharma will lead the side in the remaining ODIs as well as subsequent T20I series against New Zealand.



The Indian opener, who holds a good record as stand-in skipper, will aim to deliver another solid performance against below-par New Zealand at Seddon Park in what will be his 200th appearance for the national side.

If India manage to take a 4-0 lead against the Kane Williamson-led side, it will be their biggest-ever series win across all formats in their 52 years of touring New Zealand.

The Black Caps, who have struggled against India in all the departments in the first three ODIs, will look to avoid some embarrassment by clinching the remaining matches of the series.

As far as Playing XI is concerned, Mahendra Singh Dhoni--who missed the third ODI due to a hamstring injury--is most likely to make a return being seen training in the nets earlier today.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami can be rested for the upcoming matches as he has been playing continuously since the start of the Test series against Australia. He could be replaced by Khaleel Ahmed or Mohammed Siraj.

Meanwhile, India's fielding coach R Sridhar said that though India would like to continue their winning habit in the upcoming matches, they want to give their reserves enough game time with just seven matches remaining before the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup in England and Wales.

"See, winning is a habit which we would obviously want to continue. When you are up by 1-0 or 3-0 against a team, you want to continue with the form. You do not want to let down the intensity. At the same time, we also need to give game-time to our reserves. There are just seven games remaining for us before we play our first World Cup game. We should not end up in a situation where the main XI has played and the reserves have not got enough game time and then they suddenly have to play an important crucial game in the World Cup," Sridhar had told on Wednesday.

For New Zealand, all-rounders Jimmy Neesham and Todd Astle have been recalled to the squad as replacements for Doug Bracewell and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi.

The two cricketers were deemed unfit to be a part of the squad for the first three ODIs following a knee injury for Astle and a hamstring strain for Neesham. However, they have now been drafted into the squad after proving their fitness in domestic cricket.

The two squads are as follows:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubman Gill, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, and Ross Taylor.