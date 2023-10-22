trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2678403
India Vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2023 Dharamsala Weather Update: Rain To CANCEL Crucial IND vs NZ Match? Check Here

The MET department as well as Accuweathr app have predicted thunderstorm and rain in Dharamsala which will host the Match 21 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 between India and New Zealand on Sunday, October 22.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 08:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
The India vs New Zealand World Cup tie could turn out to be the first match that goes down the wire in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. These two teams are the best of the lot in the tournament so far, having won all four matches they have played. The fight will be neck and neck. Such ties usually see close encounters. The fate and journey of India and New Zealand have been almost the same in this World Cup. Both the teams are missing two key players in this match. While India's Hardik Pandya has hurt his ankle, Black Caps captain Kane Williamson has a fractured thumnb. Both will miss the Sunday's match. 

At the same time, both India and New Zealand will be hoping to maintain the winning run in the World Cup. New Zealand are on top of the points table due to better Net Run Rate. 

Indian are placed second in the group despite same number of wins. But will be hoping to topple the Kiwis by winning today's contest. The Men in Blue have so far beaten Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh in the World Cup while New Zealand have got better of England, Netherlands, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Williamson led NZ in only of these games as stand-in captain Tom Latham has done a tremendous job as skipper so far. Williamson's replacement as a batter Willl Young is also in good touch, which is great news for New Zealand.

India are on rampage currently, having won all four games with authority. Batters Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are in greta nick at the moment. Injured Pandya should be replaced by Suryakumar Yadav in the XI. His absence also means India will play a pure seamer in form of Mohammed Shami.

The weather in Dharamsala may affect this match. It is going to remain cloudy throughout the day in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22. That means pacers will come into play. The Accuweather app predicts no rain till 1 pm IST. But after 1 pm, 51 percent rain has been predicted. However, the rain's intensity will come down gradually with every hour. In some parts of Himachal Pradesh, even thunderstorms are reported to take place. So, don't get surprised if the India vs New Zealand match becomes a rain-curtailed affair. However, there are less chances of the game getting completely washed out.

