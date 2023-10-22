Watch: Ravindra Jadeja Drops Simple Catch, Wife Rivaba Jadeja's Disappointing Reaction Goes Viral
What should have been a regulation knee-high catch for Ravindra Jadeja turned into an unexpected turn of events. The ball popped in and out of his hands, leaving everyone in disbelief.
In a high-stakes encounter between India and New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, a dramatic turn of events unfolded that left cricket fans on the edge of their seats. While the match saw some intense action on the field, it was Ravindra Jadeja's rare lapse in the field that caught everyone's attention. Adding to the drama was the visible disappointment of his wife, Rivaba Jadeja, in the stands.
Reaction of Rivaba Jadeja on Ravindra Jadeja's drop catch.#Jadeja | #CWC23 | #INDvNZ | #Dharamshala | #TeamIndia __ | #MenInBlue | #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/NcK44kqScM — Team India __ (@Team4Bharat) October 22, 2023
The Dropped Catch
In the 21st match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, as Mohammed Shami steamed in to deliver a delivery, New Zealand's batter, Rachin Ravindra, struck the ball square towards backward point. What should have been a regulation knee-high catch for Ravindra Jadeja turned into an unexpected turn of events. The ball popped in and out of his hands, leaving everyone in disbelief. On any other day, Jadeja would have held onto it with his eyes closed, but this time, it slipped through his fingers.
Wife's Heartbreaking Reaction
As the crowd collectively gasped at the missed opportunity, the camera panned to the stands where Ravindra's wife, Rivaba Jadeja, was in attendance to cheer for Team India. Her reaction was nothing short of heartbreaking as she couldn't hide her disappointment. The viral video of Rivaba's reaction quickly spread across social media platforms, with fans empathizing with the emotional rollercoaster that comes with being a cricketer's spouse.
Match So Far
In the crucial encounter, India had opted to bowl first. New Zealand's innings got off to a shaky start, losing two early wickets. Devon Conway fell to the excellent bowling of Mohammed Siraj for a duck, and Will Young was dismissed by Mohammed Shami for 17 runs. Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell were at the crease, trying to stabilize the innings. The Indian bowlers put up a commendable performance, with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami applying pressure on the Kiwi batters. Ravindra Jadeja, despite the earlier disappointment, remained an economical option, conceding just eight runs in his over.
