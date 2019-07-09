close

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

India vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Semi-Final Live Updates

India lock horns with New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday. India defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their previous match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

Virat Kohli-led India take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday. 

Here are the live updates from the match:

Team India is all set to battle it out against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday. While the former have been defeated only once in the tournament so far resulting in them being considered favourites, the Kiwis cannot be taken lightly. 

The two outfits last faced each other in a World Cup back in 2003 with their group stage clash washed out. Weather is expected to play spoilsport yet again with a reserve day for the two semi-finals as well as final in place.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been in good form for his side in the tournament so far, with game-changing knocks alongside Ross Taylor. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has failed to build on starts and convert them into big knocks at the same level as expected. He will be looking to make his presence felt in this vital clash. 

There will also be another exciting contest on show between Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult who are considered two of the best bowlers in International cricket. However, Team India will be backing themselves to register a win following the recent form of opener Rohit Sharma, who has been virtually unstoppable in the tournament so far emerging as the 'X-Factor'.

The toss is also expected to play a vital role with batting first after winning the toss almost a no-brainer at the Old Trafford. 

Squads:

India (From): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Mayank Agarwal. 

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Lockie Ferguson, Colin Munro, Ish Sodhi. 

