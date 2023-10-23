trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2678776
CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023

India Vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma Has ‘Special Name’ For Husband Virat Kohli After His Match-Winning Knock, Check HERE

Virat Kohli scored a match-winning 95 to guide Team India to a four-wicket win over New Zealand in match no. 21 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Dharamsala.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 08:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
India Vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma Has ‘Special Name’ For Husband Virat Kohli After His Match-Winning Knock, Check HERE Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma. (Photo: ANI)

Team India batter Virat Kohli narrowly missed out on scoring back-to-back hundreds in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 but set up his team’s fifth consecutive win in the tournament. Kohli’s 95-run knock powered India to a four-wicket win over New Zealand, their first against the Black Caps in ICC tournaments since 2003.

Bollywood star and Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma had a ‘special name’ for the former India captain after Kohli crossed 3,000 runs in ICC tournament. Anushka took to Instagram to share clips of Kohli’s knock on her story and wrote, ‘Always Proud of You’, and ‘Storm Chaser’.

Check Anushka Sharma’s Instagram post on Virat Kohli HERE…

During the match against the Black Caps at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, Kohli put up an impressive performance, scoring 95 off 104 deliveries, including eight boundaries and two sixes. Unfortunately, he fell just short of his 49th ODI century, a milestone that would have put him on par with Sachin Tendulkar’s record.

In his World Cup journey, Kohli has notched up 1,384 runs in 31 matches, averaging 55.36. His contributions include three hundreds and nine half-centuries, his highest being a solid 107. Remarkably, he ranks as the fourth highest run-getter in the competition’s history and is second on the Indian leaderboard.

As for the ICC Champions Trophy, Kohli’s bat spoke volumes with 529 runs in 13 games, averaging an astounding 88.16. He struck five fifties in 12 innings, his top score being an unbeaten 96, positioning him as the tournament’s 11th top scorer and India’s fourth highest.

Kohli’s T20 World Cup record is also exceptional, amassing 1,141 runs in 27 matches at an average of 81.50. With 14 fifties in 25 innings and a highest score of 89 not out, he stands as the highest run-scorer in the history of the tournament.

In total, across 71 ICC white-ball matches, Virat has accumulated a massive 3,054 runs, averaging 67.86, and has hit three centuries and 28 half-centuries. Close on his heels is the West Indies’ powerhouse, Chris Gayle, with 1,186 runs, including two centuries and six fifties, in 35 World Cup matches; 791 runs, encompassing three tons and a fifty, in 17 Champions Trophy games; and 965 runs in T20 World Cup encounters across 33 matches, with two hundreds and seven half-centuries. He tallied 2,942 runs in 85 ICC white-ball games, striking seven centuries and 14 fifties.

Kohli’s prowess with the bat also saw him surpass Sri Lankan icon Sanath Jayasuriya’s ODI record of 13,430 runs, elevating him to the fourth-highest run-scorer in the format. His ODI career boasts 13,437 runs from 286 games at an average of 58.16 and a strike rate of 93.69, including 48 centuries and 69 fifties, his best being 183.

The ODI arena is still ruled by Sachin Tendulkar, with an unparalleled accumulation of 18,426 runs and a record 49 centuries. 

Trending news

